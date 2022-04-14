Vtrading (VTRADING) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vtrading (VTRADING), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vtrading (VTRADING) Information The Vtrading ecosystem is a comprehensive quantitative trading platform designed to meet the diverse needs of numerous traders. Based on a deep understanding and thorough analysis of the quantitative trading market, Vtrading realized that building a multi-functional trading platform was necessary. Consequently, the ecosystem encompasses a strategy marketplace, automated trading capabilities, embedded systems, private custom deployments, and other features. These comprehensive offerings align with Vtrading's original intent to provide an all-encompassing solution that addresses the varied trading requirements of a large trader base. By integrating multiple parties and functionalities into one platform layer, Vtrading aims to streamline and enhance the overall quantitative trading experience. Official Website: https://www.vtrading.com/#/ Whitepaper: https://vtrading.gitbook.io/vtrading-docs Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x69cade383df52ec02562869da8aa146be08c5c3c Buy VTRADING Now!

Vtrading (VTRADING) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vtrading (VTRADING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.07M $ 2.07M $ 2.07M All-Time High: $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 All-Time Low: $ 0.001026340497489587 $ 0.001026340497489587 $ 0.001026340497489587 Current Price: $ 0.00207 $ 0.00207 $ 0.00207 Learn more about Vtrading (VTRADING) price

Vtrading (VTRADING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vtrading (VTRADING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VTRADING tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VTRADING tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VTRADING's tokenomics, explore VTRADING token's live price!

