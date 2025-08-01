What is Dasha (VVAIFU)

vvaifu.fun is a launchpad for on-chain autonomous agents. A single hub where creators can launch an AI agent in seconds. $VVAIFU is the token of the first AI Agent launched on our platform, Dasha.

Dasha is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Dasha investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VVAIFU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Dasha on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Dasha buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Dasha Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Dasha, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VVAIFU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Dasha price prediction page.

Dasha Price History

Tracing VVAIFU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VVAIFU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Dasha price history page.

Dasha (VVAIFU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dasha (VVAIFU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VVAIFU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Dasha (VVAIFU)

Looking for how to buy Dasha? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Dasha on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VVAIFU to Local Currencies

1 VVAIFU to VND ₫ 71.866265 1 VVAIFU to AUD A$ 0.00423305 1 VVAIFU to GBP ￡ 0.00204825 1 VVAIFU to EUR € 0.00237597 1 VVAIFU to USD $ 0.002731 1 VVAIFU to MYR RM 0.01163406 1 VVAIFU to TRY ₺ 0.11104246 1 VVAIFU to JPY ¥ 0.40965 1 VVAIFU to ARS ARS$ 3.74622194 1 VVAIFU to RUB ₽ 0.2214841 1 VVAIFU to INR ₹ 0.23890788 1 VVAIFU to IDR Rp 44.77048464 1 VVAIFU to KRW ₩ 3.80360025 1 VVAIFU to PHP ₱ 0.15908075 1 VVAIFU to EGP ￡E. 0.13261736 1 VVAIFU to BRL R$ 0.0152936 1 VVAIFU to CAD C$ 0.00376878 1 VVAIFU to BDT ৳ 0.33367358 1 VVAIFU to NGN ₦ 4.18222609 1 VVAIFU to UAH ₴ 0.11385539 1 VVAIFU to VES Bs 0.335913 1 VVAIFU to CLP $ 2.64907 1 VVAIFU to PKR Rs 0.77429312 1 VVAIFU to KZT ₸ 1.48503587 1 VVAIFU to THB ฿ 0.08941294 1 VVAIFU to TWD NT$ 0.08168421 1 VVAIFU to AED د.إ 0.01002277 1 VVAIFU to CHF Fr 0.00221211 1 VVAIFU to HKD HK$ 0.02141104 1 VVAIFU to MAD .د.م 0.02490672 1 VVAIFU to MXN $ 0.05153397 1 VVAIFU to PLN zł 0.01021394 1 VVAIFU to RON лв 0.01212564 1 VVAIFU to SEK kr 0.02670918 1 VVAIFU to BGN лв 0.00467001 1 VVAIFU to HUF Ft 0.95688778 1 VVAIFU to CZK Kč 0.05877112 1 VVAIFU to KWD د.ك 0.000835686 1 VVAIFU to ILS ₪ 0.00925809

Dasha Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Dasha, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dasha What is the price of Dasha (VVAIFU) today? The live price of Dasha (VVAIFU) is 0.002731 USD . What is the market cap of Dasha (VVAIFU)? The current market cap of Dasha is $ 2.71M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VVAIFU by its real-time market price of 0.002731 USD . What is the circulating supply of Dasha (VVAIFU)? The current circulating supply of Dasha (VVAIFU) is 993.30M USD . What was the highest price of Dasha (VVAIFU)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Dasha (VVAIFU) is 0.24012 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Dasha (VVAIFU)? The 24-hour trading volume of Dasha (VVAIFU) is $ 62.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!