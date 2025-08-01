More About VVAIFU

Dasha Logo

Dasha Price(VVAIFU)

Dasha (VVAIFU) Live Price Chart

$0.002731
$0.002731
-1.90%
USD

VVAIFU Live Price Data & Information

Dasha (VVAIFU) is currently trading at 0.002731 USD with a market cap of 2.71M USD. VVAIFU to USD price is updated in real-time.

Dasha Key Market Performance:

$ 62.23K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.90%
Dasha 24-hour price change
993.30M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VVAIFU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VVAIFU price information.

VVAIFU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Dasha for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00005289-1.90%
30 Days$ +0.000471+20.84%
60 Days$ -0.001238-31.20%
90 Days$ -0.001602-36.98%
Dasha Price Change Today

Today, VVAIFU recorded a change of $ -0.00005289 (-1.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Dasha 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000471 (+20.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Dasha 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VVAIFU saw a change of $ -0.001238 (-31.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Dasha 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001602 (-36.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VVAIFU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Dasha: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002711
$ 0.002711$ 0.002711

$ 0.003092
$ 0.003092$ 0.003092

$ 0.24012
$ 0.24012$ 0.24012

-1.27%

-1.90%

-15.90%

VVAIFU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.71M
$ 2.71M$ 2.71M

$ 62.23K
$ 62.23K$ 62.23K

993.30M
993.30M 993.30M

What is Dasha (VVAIFU)

vvaifu.fun is a launchpad for on-chain autonomous agents. A single hub where creators can launch an AI agent in seconds. $VVAIFU is the token of the first AI Agent launched on our platform, Dasha.

Dasha is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Dasha investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VVAIFU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Dasha on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Dasha buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Dasha Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Dasha, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VVAIFU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Dasha price prediction page.

Dasha Price History

Tracing VVAIFU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VVAIFU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Dasha price history page.

Dasha (VVAIFU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dasha (VVAIFU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VVAIFU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Dasha (VVAIFU)

Looking for how to buy Dasha? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Dasha on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VVAIFU to Local Currencies

1 VVAIFU to VND
71.866265
1 VVAIFU to AUD
A$0.00423305
1 VVAIFU to GBP
0.00204825
1 VVAIFU to EUR
0.00237597
1 VVAIFU to USD
$0.002731
1 VVAIFU to MYR
RM0.01163406
1 VVAIFU to TRY
0.11104246
1 VVAIFU to JPY
¥0.40965
1 VVAIFU to ARS
ARS$3.74622194
1 VVAIFU to RUB
0.2214841
1 VVAIFU to INR
0.23890788
1 VVAIFU to IDR
Rp44.77048464
1 VVAIFU to KRW
3.80360025
1 VVAIFU to PHP
0.15908075
1 VVAIFU to EGP
￡E.0.13261736
1 VVAIFU to BRL
R$0.0152936
1 VVAIFU to CAD
C$0.00376878
1 VVAIFU to BDT
0.33367358
1 VVAIFU to NGN
4.18222609
1 VVAIFU to UAH
0.11385539
1 VVAIFU to VES
Bs0.335913
1 VVAIFU to CLP
$2.64907
1 VVAIFU to PKR
Rs0.77429312
1 VVAIFU to KZT
1.48503587
1 VVAIFU to THB
฿0.08941294
1 VVAIFU to TWD
NT$0.08168421
1 VVAIFU to AED
د.إ0.01002277
1 VVAIFU to CHF
Fr0.00221211
1 VVAIFU to HKD
HK$0.02141104
1 VVAIFU to MAD
.د.م0.02490672
1 VVAIFU to MXN
$0.05153397
1 VVAIFU to PLN
0.01021394
1 VVAIFU to RON
лв0.01212564
1 VVAIFU to SEK
kr0.02670918
1 VVAIFU to BGN
лв0.00467001
1 VVAIFU to HUF
Ft0.95688778
1 VVAIFU to CZK
0.05877112
1 VVAIFU to KWD
د.ك0.000835686
1 VVAIFU to ILS
0.00925809

Dasha Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Dasha, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Dasha Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dasha

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.002731
-8.36%

