Walrus Logo

Walrus Price(WAL)

Walrus (WAL) Live Price Chart

$0.3901
$0.3901$0.3901
-5.17%1D
USD

WAL Live Price Data & Information

Walrus (WAL) is currently trading at 0.3906 USD with a market cap of 539.35M USD. WAL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Walrus Key Market Performance:

$ 1.76M USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.17%
Walrus 24-hour price change
1.38B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WAL to USD price on MEXC.

WAL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Walrus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.021268-5.17%
30 Days$ +0.01+2.62%
60 Days$ -0.108-21.67%
90 Days$ -0.1794-31.48%
Walrus Price Change Today

Today, WAL recorded a change of $ -0.021268 (-5.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Walrus 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01 (+2.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Walrus 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WAL saw a change of $ -0.108 (-21.67%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Walrus 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1794 (-31.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WAL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Walrus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3875
$ 0.3875$ 0.3875

$ 0.435
$ 0.435$ 0.435

$ 1.903
$ 1.903$ 1.903

-0.23%

-5.17%

-7.97%

WAL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 539.35M
$ 539.35M$ 539.35M

$ 1.76M
$ 1.76M$ 1.76M

1.38B
1.38B 1.38B

What is Walrus (WAL)

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

Walrus is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WAL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Walrus on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Walrus buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Walrus Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Walrus, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WAL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Walrus price prediction page.

Walrus Price History

Tracing WAL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WAL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Walrus price history page.

Walrus (WAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Walrus (WAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Walrus (WAL)

Looking for how to buy Walrus? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Walrus on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

WAL to Local Currencies

Walrus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Walrus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Walrus Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Walrus

