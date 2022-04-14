Alvey Chain (WALV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alvey Chain (WALV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alvey Chain (WALV) Information Alvey is a decentralised blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus model, meaning that the author of the subsequent block is selected at random based on how much cryptocurrency they have in their wallet and how mature that wallet is, continuously rotating addresses to ensure decentralisation and network participation. Blocks are usually built or minted rather than mined; there are also block rewards in addition to transaction fees, thus, builders receive a percentage of "interest" on the amount of funds they bet. Official Website: https://www.alveychain.com/ Whitepaper: https://alveychain.com/documents/Alvey-Chain-White-Paper-V1.1-1.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7mUGedR4KTULcggZuY5Ggrh36AXWKgsVL993aAAbwALV

Alvey Chain (WALV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alvey Chain (WALV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 641.92K Total Supply: $ 320.00M Circulating Supply: $ 320.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 641.92K All-Time High: $ 0.10595 All-Time Low: $ 0.001923183728573545 Current Price: $ 0.002006

Alvey Chain (WALV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alvey Chain (WALV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WALV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WALV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

