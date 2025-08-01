More About WAVES

Waves Logo

Waves Price(WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) Live Price Chart

-0.98%1D
USD

WAVES Live Price Data & Information

Waves (WAVES) is currently trading at 1.0372 USD with a market cap of 122.82M USD. WAVES to USD price is updated in real-time.

Waves Key Market Performance:

$ 67.28K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.98%
Waves 24-hour price change
118.42M USD
Circulating supply

WAVES Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Waves for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.010265-0.98%
30 Days$ +0.1104+11.91%
60 Days$ -0.079-7.08%
90 Days$ -0.1226-10.58%
Waves Price Change Today

Today, WAVES recorded a change of $ -0.010265 (-0.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Waves 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1104 (+11.91%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Waves 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WAVES saw a change of $ -0.079 (-7.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Waves 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1226 (-10.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WAVES Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Waves: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.07%

-0.98%

-3.49%

WAVES Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 122.82M
$ 122.82M$ 122.82M

$ 67.28K
$ 67.28K$ 67.28K

118.42M
118.42M 118.42M

What is Waves (WAVES)

Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts.

Waves is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Waves investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Waves Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Waves, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WAVES? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Waves price prediction page.

Waves Price History

Tracing WAVES's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WAVES's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Waves price history page.

Waves (WAVES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Waves (WAVES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAVES token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Waves (WAVES)

Looking for how to buy Waves? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Waves on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WAVES to Local Currencies

1 WAVES to VND
27,293.918
1 WAVES to AUD
A$1.60766
1 WAVES to GBP
0.7779
1 WAVES to EUR
0.902364
1 WAVES to USD
$1.0372
1 WAVES to MYR
RM4.418472
1 WAVES to TRY
42.172552
1 WAVES to JPY
¥155.58
1 WAVES to ARS
ARS$1,422.768728
1 WAVES to RUB
84.11692
1 WAVES to INR
90.734256
1 WAVES to IDR
Rp17,003.275968
1 WAVES to KRW
1,444.5603
1 WAVES to PHP
60.4169
1 WAVES to EGP
￡E.50.366432
1 WAVES to BRL
R$5.80832
1 WAVES to CAD
C$1.431336
1 WAVES to BDT
126.725096
1 WAVES to NGN
1,588.357708
1 WAVES to UAH
43.240868
1 WAVES to VES
Bs127.5756
1 WAVES to CLP
$1,006.084
1 WAVES to PKR
Rs294.066944
1 WAVES to KZT
563.998244
1 WAVES to THB
฿33.957928
1 WAVES to TWD
NT$31.022652
1 WAVES to AED
د.إ3.806524
1 WAVES to CHF
Fr0.840132
1 WAVES to HKD
HK$8.131648
1 WAVES to MAD
.د.م9.459264
1 WAVES to MXN
$19.571964
1 WAVES to PLN
3.879128
1 WAVES to RON
лв4.605168
1 WAVES to SEK
kr10.143816
1 WAVES to BGN
лв1.773612
1 WAVES to HUF
Ft363.414136
1 WAVES to CZK
22.320544
1 WAVES to KWD
د.ك0.3173832
1 WAVES to ILS
3.516108

Waves Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Waves, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Waves Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Waves

Disclaimer

