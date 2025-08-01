What is WAX (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.

WAX Price Prediction

WAX Price History

WAX (WAXP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WAX (WAXP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAXP token's extensive tokenomics now!

WAXP to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WAX What is the price of WAX (WAXP) today? The live price of WAX (WAXP) is 0.02101 USD . What is the market cap of WAX (WAXP)? The current market cap of WAX is $ 93.02M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WAXP by its real-time market price of 0.02101 USD . What is the circulating supply of WAX (WAXP)? The current circulating supply of WAX (WAXP) is 4.43B USD . What was the highest price of WAX (WAXP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of WAX (WAXP) is 0.14224 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WAX (WAXP)? The 24-hour trading volume of WAX (WAXP) is $ 280.07K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

