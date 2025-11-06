What is Whitebridge Network (WBAI)

WhiteBridge AI Agents Network is transforming how people-data is accessed, verified, and analyzed. Built on a decentralized intelligence layer, it connects people-data providers (DePIN) and AI Agents to turn scattered public records and online signals into trustable insights that empower smarter, more reliable decisions.

Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Whitebridge Network (WBAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WBAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the market cap of Whitebridge Network? The market cap for WBAI is $ 2.38M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WBAI? The circulating supply of WBAI is 191.93M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WBAI? WBAI achieved an ATH price of 0.09146676325085583 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WBAI? WBAI saw an ATL price of 0.012039696936388303 USD .

Whitebridge Network (WBAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

