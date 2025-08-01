What is WhiteBIT Token (WBT)

WBT is a utility token of the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The platform was established in 2018 and has already become one of the leading crypto exchanges with 3+ mln users worldwide. WhiteBIT’s goal is to contribute to the mass adoption and popularization of blockchain technologies by implementing the most effective trading and staking tools on the most convenient terms. The most popular and efficient trading orders for spot and margin trading, up to 20x leverage for margin and perpetual Bitcoin futures trading, unique passive income tools, a referral program, and the lowest trading fees on the market are only part of the functionality available on WhiteBIT.

WhiteBIT Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WhiteBIT Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



WBT to Local Currencies

1 WBT to VND ₫ 1,133,939.665 1 WBT to AUD A$ 66.79105 1 WBT to GBP ￡ 32.31825 1 WBT to EUR € 37.48917 1 WBT to USD $ 43.091 1 WBT to MYR RM 183.99857 1 WBT to TRY ₺ 1,752.08006 1 WBT to JPY ¥ 6,463.65 1 WBT to ARS ARS$ 59,109.64834 1 WBT to RUB ₽ 3,494.24919 1 WBT to INR ₹ 3,769.60068 1 WBT to IDR Rp 706,409.72304 1 WBT to KRW ₩ 60,182.61424 1 WBT to PHP ₱ 2,510.05075 1 WBT to EGP ￡E. 2,092.49896 1 WBT to BRL R$ 241.3096 1 WBT to CAD C$ 59.46558 1 WBT to BDT ৳ 5,264.85838 1 WBT to NGN ₦ 65,989.12649 1 WBT to UAH ₴ 1,796.46379 1 WBT to VES Bs 5,300.193 1 WBT to CLP $ 41,927.543 1 WBT to PKR Rs 12,217.16032 1 WBT to KZT ₸ 23,431.59307 1 WBT to THB ฿ 1,410.79934 1 WBT to TWD NT$ 1,288.85181 1 WBT to AED د.إ 158.14397 1 WBT to CHF Fr 34.90371 1 WBT to HKD HK$ 337.83344 1 WBT to MAD .د.م 392.98992 1 WBT to MXN $ 813.12717 1 WBT to PLN zł 161.16034 1 WBT to RON лв 191.32404 1 WBT to SEK kr 421.42998 1 WBT to BGN лв 73.68561 1 WBT to HUF Ft 15,087.88274 1 WBT to CZK Kč 926.88741 1 WBT to KWD د.ك 13.185846 1 WBT to ILS ₪ 146.07849

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WhiteBIT Token What is the price of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) today? The live price of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is 43.091 USD . What is the market cap of WhiteBIT Token (WBT)? The current market cap of WhiteBIT Token is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WBT by its real-time market price of 43.091 USD . What is the circulating supply of WhiteBIT Token (WBT)? The current circulating supply of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of WhiteBIT Token (WBT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is 56.494 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WhiteBIT Token (WBT)? The 24-hour trading volume of WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is $ 8.15M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

