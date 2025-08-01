What is Web3 Decision (WEB3D)

Web3 Decision is a next-gen AI ( (Logic Based & CL1 Human Neuron)-powered platform for real-time smart contract audits, token vetting, and KYC/KYB analysis — all with zero-code simplicity. Backed by logic-based AI, it connects real human neurons to nodes, enabling trust, compliance, and security across EVM, TON, and emerging Layer-1 ecosystems.

Web3 Decision is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Web3 Decision (WEB3D) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Web3 Decision (WEB3D) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEB3D token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Web3 Decision What is the price of Web3 Decision (WEB3D) today? The live price of Web3 Decision (WEB3D) is 0.02495 USD . What is the market cap of Web3 Decision (WEB3D)? The current market cap of Web3 Decision is $ 762.68K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WEB3D by its real-time market price of 0.02495 USD . What is the circulating supply of Web3 Decision (WEB3D)? The current circulating supply of Web3 Decision (WEB3D) is 30.57M USD . What was the highest price of Web3 Decision (WEB3D)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Web3 Decision (WEB3D) is 0.05285 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Web3 Decision (WEB3D)? The 24-hour trading volume of Web3 Decision (WEB3D) is $ 132.85K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

