What is WeFi (WEFI)

WeFi(WEFI)is a decentralized money market protocol for lending and borrowing digital assets, allowing you to earn interest on them and invest in a variety of assets with borrowed funds.

WeFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About WeFi What is the price of WeFi (WEFI) today? The live price of WeFi (WEFI) is 0.01858 USD . What is the market cap of WeFi (WEFI)? The current market cap of WeFi is $ 778.19K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WEFI by its real-time market price of 0.01858 USD . What is the circulating supply of WeFi (WEFI)? The current circulating supply of WeFi (WEFI) is 41.88M USD . What was the highest price of WeFi (WEFI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of WeFi (WEFI) is 0.4733 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WeFi (WEFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of WeFi (WEFI) is $ 54.94K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

