WeFi Logo

WeFi Price(WEFI)

WeFi (WEFI) Live Price Chart

$0.01858
$0.01858$0.01858
-0.32%1D
USD

WEFI Live Price Data & Information

WeFi (WEFI) is currently trading at 0.01858 USD with a market cap of 778.19K USD. WEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

WeFi Key Market Performance:

$ 54.94K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.32%
WeFi 24-hour price change
41.88M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WEFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

WEFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of WeFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000596-0.32%
30 Days$ -0.00288-13.43%
60 Days$ -0.01219-39.62%
90 Days$ -0.01621-46.60%
WeFi Price Change Today

Today, WEFI recorded a change of $ -0.0000596 (-0.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.

WeFi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00288 (-13.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

WeFi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WEFI saw a change of $ -0.01219 (-39.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

WeFi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01621 (-46.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WEFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of WeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01854
$ 0.01854$ 0.01854

$ 0.0187
$ 0.0187$ 0.0187

$ 0.4733
$ 0.4733$ 0.4733

0.00%

-0.32%

-1.39%

WEFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 778.19K
$ 778.19K$ 778.19K

$ 54.94K
$ 54.94K$ 54.94K

41.88M
41.88M 41.88M

What is WeFi (WEFI)

WeFi(WEFI)is a decentralized money market protocol for lending and borrowing digital assets, allowing you to earn interest on them and invest in a variety of assets with borrowed funds.

WeFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WeFi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WEFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about WeFi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WeFi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

WeFi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as WeFi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WEFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our WeFi price prediction page.

WeFi Price History

Tracing WEFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WEFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our WeFi price history page.

WeFi (WEFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WeFi (WEFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy WeFi (WEFI)

Looking for how to buy WeFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase WeFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

WEFI to Local Currencies

1 WEFI to VND
488.9327
1 WEFI to AUD
A$0.028799
1 WEFI to GBP
0.013935
1 WEFI to EUR
0.0161646
1 WEFI to USD
$0.01858
1 WEFI to MYR
RM0.0791508
1 WEFI to TRY
0.7554628
1 WEFI to JPY
¥2.787
1 WEFI to ARS
ARS$25.4869292
1 WEFI to RUB
1.506838
1 WEFI to INR
1.6253784
1 WEFI to IDR
Rp304.5901152
1 WEFI to KRW
25.877295
1 WEFI to PHP
1.082285
1 WEFI to EGP
￡E.0.9022448
1 WEFI to BRL
R$0.104048
1 WEFI to CAD
C$0.0256404
1 WEFI to BDT
2.2701044
1 WEFI to NGN
28.4532262
1 WEFI to UAH
0.7746002
1 WEFI to VES
Bs2.28534
1 WEFI to CLP
$18.0226
1 WEFI to PKR
Rs5.2678016
1 WEFI to KZT
10.1032466
1 WEFI to THB
฿0.6083092
1 WEFI to TWD
NT$0.5557278
1 WEFI to AED
د.إ0.0681886
1 WEFI to CHF
Fr0.0150498
1 WEFI to HKD
HK$0.1456672
1 WEFI to MAD
.د.م0.1694496
1 WEFI to MXN
$0.3506046
1 WEFI to PLN
0.0694892
1 WEFI to RON
лв0.0824952
1 WEFI to SEK
kr0.1817124
1 WEFI to BGN
лв0.0317718
1 WEFI to HUF
Ft6.5100604
1 WEFI to CZK
0.3998416
1 WEFI to KWD
د.ك0.00568548
1 WEFI to ILS
0.0629862

WeFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WeFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official WeFi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WeFi

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

