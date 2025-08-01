What is WEMIX (WEMIX)

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

WEMIX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as WEMIX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WEMIX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our WEMIX price prediction page.

WEMIX Price History

Tracing WEMIX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WEMIX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our WEMIX price history page.

WEMIX (WEMIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WEMIX (WEMIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEMIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

WEMIX to Local Currencies

WEMIX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WEMIX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

