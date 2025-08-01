More About WFT

Windfall Token Logo

Windfall Token Price(WFT)

Windfall Token (WFT) Live Price Chart

-2.21%1D
USD

WFT Live Price Data & Information

Windfall Token (WFT) is currently trading at 0.006365 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. WFT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Windfall Token Key Market Performance:

$ 29.04K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.21%
Windfall Token 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WFT price information.

WFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Windfall Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00014385-2.21%
30 Days$ -0.005954-48.34%
60 Days$ -0.00299-31.97%
90 Days$ -0.015475-70.86%
Windfall Token Price Change Today

Today, WFT recorded a change of $ -0.00014385 (-2.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Windfall Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.005954 (-48.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Windfall Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WFT saw a change of $ -0.00299 (-31.97%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Windfall Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.015475 (-70.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Windfall Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

WFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Windfall Token (WFT)

Windfall aspires to become one of the leading virtual real estate medium to provide exposure to the burgeoning virtual real estate industry through virtual real estate portal.

Windfall Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Windfall Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Windfall Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Windfall Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Windfall Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Windfall Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Windfall Token price prediction page.

Windfall Token Price History

Tracing WFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Windfall Token price history page.

Windfall Token (WFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Windfall Token (WFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WFT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Windfall Token (WFT)

Looking for how to buy Windfall Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Windfall Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WFT to Local Currencies

1 WFT to VND
167.494975
1 WFT to AUD
A$0.00986575
1 WFT to GBP
0.00477375
1 WFT to EUR
0.00553755
1 WFT to USD
$0.006365
1 WFT to MYR
RM0.0271149
1 WFT to TRY
0.2588009
1 WFT to JPY
¥0.95475
1 WFT to ARS
ARS$8.7311251
1 WFT to RUB
0.5162015
1 WFT to INR
0.5568102
1 WFT to IDR
Rp104.3442456
1 WFT to KRW
8.86485375
1 WFT to PHP
0.37076125
1 WFT to EGP
￡E.0.3090844
1 WFT to BRL
R$0.035644
1 WFT to CAD
C$0.0087837
1 WFT to BDT
0.7776757
1 WFT to NGN
9.74729735
1 WFT to UAH
0.26535685
1 WFT to VES
Bs0.782895
1 WFT to CLP
$6.17405
1 WFT to PKR
Rs1.8046048
1 WFT to KZT
3.46109605
1 WFT to THB
฿0.2083901
1 WFT to TWD
NT$0.19037715
1 WFT to AED
د.إ0.02335955
1 WFT to CHF
Fr0.00515565
1 WFT to HKD
HK$0.0499016
1 WFT to MAD
.د.م0.0580488
1 WFT to MXN
$0.12010755
1 WFT to PLN
0.0238051
1 WFT to RON
лв0.0282606
1 WFT to SEK
kr0.0622497
1 WFT to BGN
лв0.01088415
1 WFT to HUF
Ft2.2301687
1 WFT to CZK
0.1369748
1 WFT to KWD
د.ك0.00194769
1 WFT to ILS
0.02157735

Windfall Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Windfall Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Windfall Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Windfall Token

Disclaimer

