What is Wilder World (WILD)

Wilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD.

Wilder World (WILD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wilder World (WILD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WILD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wilder World What is the price of Wilder World (WILD) today? The live price of Wilder World (WILD) is 0.3119 USD . What is the market cap of Wilder World (WILD)? The current market cap of Wilder World is $ 121.10M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WILD by its real-time market price of 0.3119 USD . What is the circulating supply of Wilder World (WILD)? The current circulating supply of Wilder World (WILD) is 388.26M USD . What was the highest price of Wilder World (WILD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Wilder World (WILD) is 7.418 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Wilder World (WILD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Wilder World (WILD) is $ 217.64K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

