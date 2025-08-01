More About WILD

Wilder World Logo

Wilder World Price(WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) Live Price Chart

$0.3119
$0.3119$0.3119
-31.16%1D
USD

WILD Live Price Data & Information

Wilder World (WILD) is currently trading at 0.3119 USD with a market cap of 121.10M USD. WILD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Wilder World Key Market Performance:

$ 217.64K USD
24-hour trading volume
-31.16%
Wilder World 24-hour price change
388.26M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WILD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WILD price information.

WILD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Wilder World for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.14118-31.16%
30 Days$ +0.1891+153.99%
60 Days$ +0.1147+58.16%
90 Days$ +0.1603+105.73%
Wilder World Price Change Today

Today, WILD recorded a change of $ -0.14118 (-31.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Wilder World 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1891 (+153.99%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Wilder World 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WILD saw a change of $ +0.1147 (+58.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Wilder World 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1603 (+105.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WILD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Wilder World: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3072
$ 0.3072$ 0.3072

$ 0.4726
$ 0.4726$ 0.4726

$ 7.418
$ 7.418$ 7.418

-0.61%

-31.16%

+10.56%

WILD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 121.10M
$ 121.10M$ 121.10M

$ 217.64K
$ 217.64K$ 217.64K

388.26M
388.26M 388.26M

What is Wilder World (WILD)

Wilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD.

Wilder World is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Wilder World investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WILD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Wilder World on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Wilder World buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Wilder World Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Wilder World, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WILD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Wilder World price prediction page.

Wilder World Price History

Tracing WILD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WILD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Wilder World price history page.

Wilder World (WILD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wilder World (WILD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WILD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Wilder World (WILD)

Looking for how to buy Wilder World? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Wilder World on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WILD to Local Currencies

1 WILD to VND
8,207.6485
1 WILD to AUD
A$0.483445
1 WILD to GBP
0.233925
1 WILD to EUR
0.271353
1 WILD to USD
$0.3119
1 WILD to MYR
RM1.331813
1 WILD to TRY
12.681854
1 WILD to JPY
¥46.785
1 WILD to ARS
ARS$427.845706
1 WILD to RUB
25.291971
1 WILD to INR
27.285012
1 WILD to IDR
Rp5,113.113936
1 WILD to KRW
435.612016
1 WILD to PHP
18.168175
1 WILD to EGP
￡E.15.145864
1 WILD to BRL
R$1.74664
1 WILD to CAD
C$0.430422
1 WILD to BDT
38.107942
1 WILD to NGN
477.640541
1 WILD to UAH
13.003111
1 WILD to VES
Bs38.3637
1 WILD to CLP
$303.4787
1 WILD to PKR
Rs88.429888
1 WILD to KZT
169.601863
1 WILD to THB
฿10.208487
1 WILD to TWD
NT$9.332048
1 WILD to AED
د.إ1.144673
1 WILD to CHF
Fr0.252639
1 WILD to HKD
HK$2.445296
1 WILD to MAD
.د.م2.844528
1 WILD to MXN
$5.882434
1 WILD to PLN
1.166506
1 WILD to RON
лв1.384836
1 WILD to SEK
kr3.050382
1 WILD to BGN
лв0.533349
1 WILD to HUF
Ft109.208666
1 WILD to CZK
6.708969
1 WILD to KWD
د.ك0.0954414
1 WILD to ILS
1.057341

Wilder World Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Wilder World, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Wilder World Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wilder World

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

