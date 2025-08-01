What is WING (WING)

Wing also plans to introduce new collateral types across two stages: cross-chain asset collateralization and collateralizing assets such as NFTs and real-world assets. The project has initiated the Wing DAO to govern the platform. WING token holders can vote for new product development, changes in platform parameters, allocation of community funds. WING token will be used for interest discounts and purchasing insurance contracts.

WING (WING) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WING (WING) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WING token's extensive tokenomics now!

WING to Local Currencies

1 WING to VND ₫ 4,378.816 1 WING to AUD A$ 0.25792 1 WING to GBP ￡ 0.1248 1 WING to EUR € 0.144768 1 WING to USD $ 0.1664 1 WING to MYR RM 0.708864 1 WING to TRY ₺ 6.765824 1 WING to JPY ¥ 24.96 1 WING to ARS ARS$ 228.257536 1 WING to RUB ₽ 13.49504 1 WING to INR ₹ 14.556672 1 WING to IDR Rp 2,727.868416 1 WING to KRW ₩ 231.7536 1 WING to PHP ₱ 9.6928 1 WING to EGP ￡E. 8.082048 1 WING to BRL R$ 0.93184 1 WING to CAD C$ 0.229632 1 WING to BDT ৳ 20.330752 1 WING to NGN ₦ 254.823296 1 WING to UAH ₴ 6.937216 1 WING to VES Bs 20.4672 1 WING to CLP $ 161.408 1 WING to PKR Rs 47.177728 1 WING to KZT ₸ 90.483328 1 WING to THB ฿ 5.447936 1 WING to TWD NT$ 4.977024 1 WING to AED د.إ 0.610688 1 WING to CHF Fr 0.134784 1 WING to HKD HK$ 1.304576 1 WING to MAD .د.م 1.517568 1 WING to MXN $ 3.139968 1 WING to PLN zł 0.622336 1 WING to RON лв 0.738816 1 WING to SEK kr 1.627392 1 WING to BGN лв 0.284544 1 WING to HUF Ft 58.303232 1 WING to CZK Kč 3.580928 1 WING to KWD د.ك 0.0509184 1 WING to ILS ₪ 0.564096

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WING What is the price of WING (WING) today? The live price of WING (WING) is 0.1664 USD . What is the market cap of WING (WING)? The current market cap of WING is $ 854.74K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WING by its real-time market price of 0.1664 USD . What is the circulating supply of WING (WING)? The current circulating supply of WING (WING) is 5.14M USD . What was the highest price of WING (WING)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of WING (WING) is 172.2715 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WING (WING)? The 24-hour trading volume of WING (WING) is $ 59.35K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

