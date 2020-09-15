WING (WING) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WING (WING), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WING (WING) Information Wing also plans to introduce new collateral types across two stages: cross-chain asset collateralization and collateralizing assets such as NFTs and real-world assets. The project has initiated the Wing DAO to govern the platform. WING token holders can vote for new product development, changes in platform parameters, allocation of community funds. WING token will be used for interest discounts and purchasing insurance contracts. Official Website: https://wing.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.wing.finance/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.ont.io/ Buy WING Now!

Market Cap: $ 817.00K
Total Supply: $ 10.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 5.14M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.59M
All-Time High: $ 172.2715
All-Time Low: $ 0.0706085391929573
Current Price: $ 0.159

WING (WING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WING (WING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of WING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

