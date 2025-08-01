What is Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.

Worldcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Worldcoin (WLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WLD token's extensive tokenomics now!

