Worldcoin Logo

Worldcoin Price(WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) Live Price Chart

$1.024
$1.024$1.024
-2.75%1D
USD

WLD Live Price Data & Information

Worldcoin (WLD) is currently trading at 1.023 USD with a market cap of 1.86B USD.

Worldcoin Key Market Performance:

$ 16.68M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.75%
Worldcoin 24-hour price change
1.82B USD
Circulating supply

WLD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Worldcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.02896-2.75%
30 Days$ +0.173+20.35%
60 Days$ -0.144-12.34%
90 Days$ -0.008-0.78%
Worldcoin Price Change Today

Today, WLD recorded a change of $ -0.02896 (-2.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Worldcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.173 (+20.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Worldcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WLD saw a change of $ -0.144 (-12.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Worldcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.008 (-0.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WLD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Worldcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

$ 1.094
$ 1.094$ 1.094

$ 11.95
$ 11.95$ 11.95

-1.36%

-2.75%

-10.89%

WLD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.86B
$ 1.86B$ 1.86B

$ 16.68M
$ 16.68M$ 16.68M

1.82B
1.82B 1.82B

What is Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.

Worldcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Worldcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WLD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Worldcoin price prediction page.

Worldcoin Price History

Tracing WLD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WLD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Worldcoin price history page.

Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Worldcoin (WLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WLD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Worldcoin (WLD)

WLD to Local Currencies

Worldcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Worldcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Worldcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Worldcoin

Disclaimer

