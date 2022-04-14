Common Wealth (WLTH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Common Wealth (WLTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Common Wealth (WLTH) Information Common Wealth is an early stage investment platform for everyone, providing all-access passes for retail investors to invest alongside VC's. Official Website: http://joincommonwealth.xyz Whitepaper: https://joincommonwealth.xyz/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x99b2b1a2adb02b38222adcd057783d7e5d1fcc7d

Common Wealth (WLTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Common Wealth (WLTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.49M $ 4.49M $ 4.49M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 853.74M $ 853.74M $ 853.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.26M $ 5.26M $ 5.26M All-Time High: $ 0.25419 $ 0.25419 $ 0.25419 All-Time Low: $ 0.002104944606864166 $ 0.002104944606864166 $ 0.002104944606864166 Current Price: $ 0.005264 $ 0.005264 $ 0.005264 Learn more about Common Wealth (WLTH) price

Common Wealth (WLTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Common Wealth (WLTH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WLTH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WLTH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WLTH's tokenomics, explore WLTH token's live price!

