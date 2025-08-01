What is WMT (WMT)

World Mobile Token is the token powering the World Mobile Network. World Mobile is developing a global hybrid telecoms network using a shared economy model built on blockchain. The use of blockchain in this model enables the removal of intermediaries and a layer of cost. It also enables the rapid expansion of the network thanks to the transparency provided by smart contracts, which allow the participants to have a provable and guaranteed rewards system. World Mobile is providing a solution to the global problem that nearly half of the world is still not connected, as highlighted by the United Nations. This solution aims to address the affordability issue, as well as the more efficient use of network resources, to enable connectivity to be provided in a more distributed and decentralised manner. The World Mobile Chain is built on Cardano as a native asset and operates as a layer 1.5 network with node operators that provide decentralised telecommunications services including Communications as a Service, Content as a Service, etc.

WMT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WMT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check WMT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about WMT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WMT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

WMT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as WMT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WMT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our WMT price prediction page.

WMT Price History

Tracing WMT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WMT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our WMT price history page.

WMT (WMT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WMT (WMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WMT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy WMT (WMT)

Looking for how to buy WMT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase WMT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WMT to Local Currencies

1 WMT to VND ₫ -- 1 WMT to AUD A$ -- 1 WMT to GBP ￡ -- 1 WMT to EUR € -- 1 WMT to USD $ -- 1 WMT to MYR RM -- 1 WMT to TRY ₺ -- 1 WMT to JPY ¥ -- 1 WMT to ARS ARS$ -- 1 WMT to RUB ₽ -- 1 WMT to INR ₹ -- 1 WMT to IDR Rp -- 1 WMT to KRW ₩ -- 1 WMT to PHP ₱ -- 1 WMT to EGP ￡E. -- 1 WMT to BRL R$ -- 1 WMT to CAD C$ -- 1 WMT to BDT ৳ -- 1 WMT to NGN ₦ -- 1 WMT to UAH ₴ -- 1 WMT to VES Bs -- 1 WMT to CLP $ -- 1 WMT to PKR Rs -- 1 WMT to KZT ₸ -- 1 WMT to THB ฿ -- 1 WMT to TWD NT$ -- 1 WMT to AED د.إ -- 1 WMT to CHF Fr -- 1 WMT to HKD HK$ -- 1 WMT to MAD .د.م -- 1 WMT to MXN $ -- 1 WMT to PLN zł -- 1 WMT to RON лв -- 1 WMT to SEK kr -- 1 WMT to BGN лв -- 1 WMT to HUF Ft -- 1 WMT to CZK Kč -- 1 WMT to KWD د.ك -- 1 WMT to ILS ₪ --

WMT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WMT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WMT What is the price of WMT (WMT) today? The live price of WMT (WMT) is -- USD . What is the market cap of WMT (WMT)? The current market cap of WMT is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WMT by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of WMT (WMT)? The current circulating supply of WMT (WMT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of WMT (WMT)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of WMT (WMT) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WMT (WMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of WMT (WMT) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.