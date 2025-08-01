More About WNCG

Nine Chronicles Logo

Nine Chronicles Price(WNCG)

Nine Chronicles (WNCG) Live Price Chart

$0.01981
$0.01981$0.01981
-0.40%1D
USD

WNCG Live Price Data & Information

Nine Chronicles (WNCG) is currently trading at 0.01981 USD with a market cap of 10.41M USD. WNCG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nine Chronicles Key Market Performance:

$ 57.23K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.40%
Nine Chronicles 24-hour price change
525.45M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WNCG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WNCG price information.

WNCG Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nine Chronicles for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000796-0.40%
30 Days$ +0.00041+2.11%
60 Days$ -0.00191-8.80%
90 Days$ -0.00017-0.86%
Nine Chronicles Price Change Today

Today, WNCG recorded a change of $ -0.0000796 (-0.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nine Chronicles 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00041 (+2.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nine Chronicles 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WNCG saw a change of $ -0.00191 (-8.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nine Chronicles 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00017 (-0.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WNCG Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nine Chronicles: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01956
$ 0.01956$ 0.01956

$ 0.02004
$ 0.02004$ 0.02004

$ 4.4157
$ 4.4157$ 4.4157

-0.26%

-0.40%

-0.16%

WNCG Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.41M
$ 10.41M$ 10.41M

$ 57.23K
$ 57.23K$ 57.23K

525.45M
525.45M 525.45M

What is Nine Chronicles (WNCG)

Nine Chronicles is the world’s first fully decentralized & open source MMORPG, with user-generated NFTs & serverless infrastructure powered by the community. Nine Chronicle Gold (NCG) is an in-game token of Nine Chronicle, which is used for payments, staking, and governance. NCG can be earned by playing the game. With Ethereum bridge, Nine Chronicle Gold is now available in ERC-20 compatible form, Wrapped NCG (WNCG).

Nine Chronicles is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nine Chronicles investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WNCG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nine Chronicles on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nine Chronicles buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nine Chronicles Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nine Chronicles, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WNCG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nine Chronicles price prediction page.

Nine Chronicles Price History

Tracing WNCG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WNCG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nine Chronicles price history page.

Nine Chronicles (WNCG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nine Chronicles (WNCG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WNCG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nine Chronicles (WNCG)

Looking for how to buy Nine Chronicles? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nine Chronicles on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WNCG to Local Currencies

1 WNCG to VND
521.30015
1 WNCG to AUD
A$0.0307055
1 WNCG to GBP
0.0148575
1 WNCG to EUR
0.0172347
1 WNCG to USD
$0.01981
1 WNCG to MYR
RM0.0843906
1 WNCG to TRY
0.8054746
1 WNCG to JPY
¥2.9715
1 WNCG to ARS
ARS$27.1741694
1 WNCG to RUB
1.606591
1 WNCG to INR
1.7329788
1 WNCG to IDR
Rp324.7540464
1 WNCG to KRW
27.5903775
1 WNCG to PHP
1.1539325
1 WNCG to EGP
￡E.0.9621717
1 WNCG to BRL
R$0.110936
1 WNCG to CAD
C$0.0273378
1 WNCG to BDT
2.4203858
1 WNCG to NGN
30.3368359
1 WNCG to UAH
0.8258789
1 WNCG to VES
Bs2.43663
1 WNCG to CLP
$19.2157
1 WNCG to PKR
Rs5.6165312
1 WNCG to KZT
10.7720837
1 WNCG to THB
฿0.6489756
1 WNCG to TWD
NT$0.5925171
1 WNCG to AED
د.إ0.0727027
1 WNCG to CHF
Fr0.0160461
1 WNCG to HKD
HK$0.1553104
1 WNCG to MAD
.د.م0.1806672
1 WNCG to MXN
$0.3738147
1 WNCG to PLN
0.0740894
1 WNCG to RON
лв0.0879564
1 WNCG to SEK
kr0.1937418
1 WNCG to BGN
лв0.0338751
1 WNCG to HUF
Ft6.9410278
1 WNCG to CZK
0.4263112
1 WNCG to KWD
د.ك0.00606186
1 WNCG to ILS
0.0671559

Nine Chronicles Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nine Chronicles, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nine Chronicles Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nine Chronicles

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum's 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple's Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
