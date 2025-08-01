What is wNXM (WNXM)

Nexus Mutual uses the power of Ethereum so people can share risk together without the need for an insurance company. Nexus Mutual is a decentralised alternative to insurance. They’ve used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company, because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment and Governance.

wNXM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your wNXM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check WNXM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about wNXM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your wNXM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

wNXM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as wNXM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WNXM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our wNXM price prediction page.

wNXM Price History

Tracing WNXM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WNXM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our wNXM price history page.

wNXM (WNXM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of wNXM (WNXM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WNXM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy wNXM (WNXM)

Looking for how to buy wNXM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase wNXM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WNXM to Local Currencies

1 WNXM to VND ₫ 1,976,256.5 1 WNXM to AUD A$ 116.405 1 WNXM to GBP ￡ 56.325 1 WNXM to EUR € 65.337 1 WNXM to USD $ 75.1 1 WNXM to MYR RM 320.677 1 WNXM to TRY ₺ 3,053.566 1 WNXM to JPY ¥ 11,265 1 WNXM to ARS ARS$ 103,017.674 1 WNXM to RUB ₽ 6,089.859 1 WNXM to INR ₹ 6,569.748 1 WNXM to IDR Rp 1,231,147.344 1 WNXM to KRW ₩ 104,887.664 1 WNXM to PHP ₱ 4,374.575 1 WNXM to EGP ￡E. 3,646.856 1 WNXM to BRL R$ 420.56 1 WNXM to CAD C$ 103.638 1 WNXM to BDT ৳ 9,175.718 1 WNXM to NGN ₦ 115,007.389 1 WNXM to UAH ₴ 3,130.919 1 WNXM to VES Bs 9,237.3 1 WNXM to CLP $ 73,072.3 1 WNXM to PKR Rs 21,292.352 1 WNXM to KZT ₸ 40,837.127 1 WNXM to THB ฿ 2,458.023 1 WNXM to TWD NT$ 2,246.992 1 WNXM to AED د.إ 275.617 1 WNXM to CHF Fr 60.831 1 WNXM to HKD HK$ 588.784 1 WNXM to MAD .د.م 684.912 1 WNXM to MXN $ 1,416.386 1 WNXM to PLN zł 280.874 1 WNXM to RON лв 333.444 1 WNXM to SEK kr 734.478 1 WNXM to BGN лв 128.421 1 WNXM to HUF Ft 26,285.751 1 WNXM to CZK Kč 1,615.401 1 WNXM to KWD د.ك 22.9806 1 WNXM to ILS ₪ 254.589

wNXM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of wNXM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About wNXM What is the price of wNXM (WNXM) today? The live price of wNXM (WNXM) is 75.1 USD . What is the market cap of wNXM (WNXM)? The current market cap of wNXM is $ 48.03M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WNXM by its real-time market price of 75.1 USD . What is the circulating supply of wNXM (WNXM)? The current circulating supply of wNXM (WNXM) is 639.50K USD . What was the highest price of wNXM (WNXM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of wNXM (WNXM) is 449.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of wNXM (WNXM)? The 24-hour trading volume of wNXM (WNXM) is $ 55.08K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.