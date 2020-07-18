wNXM (WNXM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into wNXM (WNXM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

wNXM (WNXM) Information Nexus Mutual uses the power of Ethereum so people can share risk together without the need for an insurance company. Nexus Mutual is a decentralised alternative to insurance. They’ve used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company, because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment and Governance. Official Website: https://nexusmutual.io/ Whitepaper: https://nexusmutual.gitbook.io/docs/welcome/overview Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0d438f3b5175bebc262bf23753c1e53d03432bde Buy WNXM Now!

wNXM (WNXM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for wNXM (WNXM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.79M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 634.46K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 449.5 All-Time Low: $ 7.823164130047671 Current Price: $ 75.33

wNXM (WNXM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of wNXM (WNXM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WNXM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WNXM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WNXM's tokenomics, explore WNXM token's live price!

