Landwolf (WOLF) Information Landwolf is the epitome of Alpha Wolf, the leader of the pack. Not even the highest mountain, the coldest terrain, the darkest forest or fastest prey can stand in the way of the Avalanche Chain mascot. Landwolf was created by Matt Furie as part of the Boy's Club, which stars the characters Pepe, Landwolf, Brett and Andy. This is the Wolf of Crypto.

Landwolf (WOLF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Landwolf (WOLF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 690.00B $ 690.00B $ 690.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.61M $ 1.61M $ 1.61M All-Time High: $ 0.000085499 $ 0.000085499 $ 0.000085499 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000003309722429 $ 0.000000003309722429 $ 0.000000003309722429 Current Price: $ 0.000002337 $ 0.000002337 $ 0.000002337 Learn more about Landwolf (WOLF) price

Landwolf (WOLF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Landwolf (WOLF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOLF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOLF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WOLF's tokenomics, explore WOLF token's live price!

