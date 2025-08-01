What is Wombat Exchange (WOM)

Wombat Exchange is a multi-chain stable swap built natively on the BNB Chain. Wombat adopts the concepts of asset-liability management and coverage ratio, enabling various stablecoins to be swapped at minimal slippage and the ability to single-stake stablecoins for sustainable yield.

Wombat Exchange is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Wombat Exchange investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check WOM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Wombat Exchange on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Wombat Exchange buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Wombat Exchange Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Wombat Exchange, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WOM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Wombat Exchange price prediction page.

Wombat Exchange Price History

Tracing WOM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WOM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Wombat Exchange price history page.

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wombat Exchange (WOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WOM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Wombat Exchange (WOM)

Looking for how to buy Wombat Exchange? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Wombat Exchange on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WOM to Local Currencies

1 WOM to VND ₫ 84.7343 1 WOM to AUD A$ 0.004991 1 WOM to GBP ￡ 0.002415 1 WOM to EUR € 0.0028014 1 WOM to USD $ 0.00322 1 WOM to MYR RM 0.0137494 1 WOM to TRY ₺ 0.1309252 1 WOM to JPY ¥ 0.483 1 WOM to ARS ARS$ 4.4170028 1 WOM to RUB ₽ 0.2611098 1 WOM to INR ₹ 0.2816856 1 WOM to IDR Rp 52.7868768 1 WOM to KRW ₩ 4.4971808 1 WOM to PHP ₱ 0.187565 1 WOM to EGP ￡E. 0.1563632 1 WOM to BRL R$ 0.018032 1 WOM to CAD C$ 0.0044436 1 WOM to BDT ৳ 0.3934196 1 WOM to NGN ₦ 4.9310758 1 WOM to UAH ₴ 0.1342418 1 WOM to VES Bs 0.39606 1 WOM to CLP $ 3.13306 1 WOM to PKR Rs 0.9129344 1 WOM to KZT ₸ 1.7509394 1 WOM to THB ฿ 0.1053906 1 WOM to TWD NT$ 0.0963424 1 WOM to AED د.إ 0.0118174 1 WOM to CHF Fr 0.0026082 1 WOM to HKD HK$ 0.0252448 1 WOM to MAD .د.م 0.0293664 1 WOM to MXN $ 0.0607292 1 WOM to PLN zł 0.0120428 1 WOM to RON лв 0.0142968 1 WOM to SEK kr 0.0314916 1 WOM to BGN лв 0.0055062 1 WOM to HUF Ft 1.1270322 1 WOM to CZK Kč 0.0692622 1 WOM to KWD د.ك 0.00098532 1 WOM to ILS ₪ 0.0109158

Wombat Exchange Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Wombat Exchange, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wombat Exchange What is the price of Wombat Exchange (WOM) today? The live price of Wombat Exchange (WOM) is 0.00322 USD . What is the market cap of Wombat Exchange (WOM)? The current market cap of Wombat Exchange is $ 188.46K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WOM by its real-time market price of 0.00322 USD . What is the circulating supply of Wombat Exchange (WOM)? The current circulating supply of Wombat Exchange (WOM) is 58.53M USD . What was the highest price of Wombat Exchange (WOM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Wombat Exchange (WOM) is 0.2298 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Wombat Exchange (WOM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Wombat Exchange (WOM) is $ 55.58K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.