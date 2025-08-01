More About WOM

Wombat Exchange Logo

Wombat Exchange Price(WOM)

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Live Price Chart

$0.003227$0.003227
+1.95%1D
USD

WOM Live Price Data & Information

Wombat Exchange (WOM) is currently trading at 0.00322 USD with a market cap of 188.46K USD. WOM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Wombat Exchange Key Market Performance:

$ 55.58K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.95%
Wombat Exchange 24-hour price change
58.53M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WOM price information.

WOM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Wombat Exchange for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00006172+1.95%
30 Days$ -0.00024-6.94%
60 Days$ +0.000329+11.38%
90 Days$ +0.000468+17.00%
Wombat Exchange Price Change Today

Today, WOM recorded a change of $ +0.00006172 (+1.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Wombat Exchange 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00024 (-6.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Wombat Exchange 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WOM saw a change of $ +0.000329 (+11.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Wombat Exchange 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000468 (+17.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WOM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Wombat Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.53%

+1.95%

-0.41%

WOM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Wombat Exchange (WOM)

Wombat Exchange is a multi-chain stable swap built natively on the BNB Chain. Wombat adopts the concepts of asset-liability management and coverage ratio, enabling various stablecoins to be swapped at minimal slippage and the ability to single-stake stablecoins for sustainable yield.

Wombat Exchange is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Wombat Exchange investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WOM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Wombat Exchange on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Wombat Exchange buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Wombat Exchange Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Wombat Exchange, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WOM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Wombat Exchange price prediction page.

Wombat Exchange Price History

Tracing WOM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WOM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Wombat Exchange price history page.

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wombat Exchange (WOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WOM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Wombat Exchange (WOM)

Looking for how to buy Wombat Exchange? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Wombat Exchange on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WOM to Local Currencies

1 WOM to VND
84.7343
1 WOM to AUD
A$0.004991
1 WOM to GBP
0.002415
1 WOM to EUR
0.0028014
1 WOM to USD
$0.00322
1 WOM to MYR
RM0.0137494
1 WOM to TRY
0.1309252
1 WOM to JPY
¥0.483
1 WOM to ARS
ARS$4.4170028
1 WOM to RUB
0.2611098
1 WOM to INR
0.2816856
1 WOM to IDR
Rp52.7868768
1 WOM to KRW
4.4971808
1 WOM to PHP
0.187565
1 WOM to EGP
￡E.0.1563632
1 WOM to BRL
R$0.018032
1 WOM to CAD
C$0.0044436
1 WOM to BDT
0.3934196
1 WOM to NGN
4.9310758
1 WOM to UAH
0.1342418
1 WOM to VES
Bs0.39606
1 WOM to CLP
$3.13306
1 WOM to PKR
Rs0.9129344
1 WOM to KZT
1.7509394
1 WOM to THB
฿0.1053906
1 WOM to TWD
NT$0.0963424
1 WOM to AED
د.إ0.0118174
1 WOM to CHF
Fr0.0026082
1 WOM to HKD
HK$0.0252448
1 WOM to MAD
.د.م0.0293664
1 WOM to MXN
$0.0607292
1 WOM to PLN
0.0120428
1 WOM to RON
лв0.0142968
1 WOM to SEK
kr0.0314916
1 WOM to BGN
лв0.0055062
1 WOM to HUF
Ft1.1270322
1 WOM to CZK
0.0692622
1 WOM to KWD
د.ك0.00098532
1 WOM to ILS
0.0109158

Wombat Exchange Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Wombat Exchange, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Wombat Exchange Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wombat Exchange

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

