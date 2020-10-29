Wootrade Network (WOO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wootrade Network (WOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wootrade Network (WOO) Information Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade. Official Website: https://woo.org Whitepaper: https://learn.woo.org Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4691937a7508860f876c9c0a2a617e7d9e945d4b Buy WOO Now!

Wootrade Network (WOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wootrade Network (WOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 131.20M $ 131.20M $ 131.20M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.91B $ 1.91B $ 1.91B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.79349 $ 1.79349 $ 1.79349 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.06872 $ 0.06872 $ 0.06872 Learn more about Wootrade Network (WOO) price

Wootrade Network (WOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wootrade Network (WOO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WOO's tokenomics, explore WOO token's live price!

How to Buy WOO Interested in adding Wootrade Network (WOO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy WOO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy WOO on MEXC now!

Wootrade Network (WOO) Price History Analyzing the price history of WOO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore WOO Price History now!

WOO Price Prediction Want to know where WOO might be heading? Our WOO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WOO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!