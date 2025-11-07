What is WORLDPEACE

WORLDPEACE (WORLDPEACE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WORLDPEACE (WORLDPEACE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.005858 $ 0.005858 $ 0.005858 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0010659 $ 0.0010659 $ 0.0010659 Learn more about WORLDPEACE (WORLDPEACE) price Buy WORLDPEACE Now!

WORLDPEACE (WORLDPEACE) Information A Chinese meme coin themed around “world peace,” driven by community engagement and viral event-based narratives. A Chinese meme coin themed around “world peace,” driven by community engagement and viral event-based narratives. Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4444DEF5cF226BF50AA4b45e5748b676945BC509

WORLDPEACE (WORLDPEACE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WORLDPEACE (WORLDPEACE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WORLDPEACE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WORLDPEACE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WORLDPEACE's tokenomics, explore WORLDPEACE token's live price!

WORLDPEACE (WORLDPEACE) Price History Analyzing the price history of WORLDPEACE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

