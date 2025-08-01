More About WXT

WEEX Token Price(WXT)

WEEX Token (WXT) Live Price Chart

$0.032757
-1.73%1D
USD

WXT Live Price Data & Information

WEEX Token (WXT) is currently trading at 0.03274 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. WXT to USD price is updated in real-time.

WEEX Token Key Market Performance:

$ 2.50M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.73%
WEEX Token 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

WXT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of WEEX Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00057667-1.73%
30 Days$ +0.004086+14.25%
60 Days$ +0.002355+7.75%
90 Days$ +0.003865+13.38%
WEEX Token Price Change Today

Today, WXT recorded a change of $ -0.00057667 (-1.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

WEEX Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.004086 (+14.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

WEEX Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WXT saw a change of $ +0.002355 (+7.75%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

WEEX Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003865 (+13.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WXT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of WEEX Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.032624
$ 0.03416
$ 0.037755
-0.93%

-1.73%

-4.54%

WXT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 2.50M
0.00
What is WEEX Token (WXT)

WXT is the native token introduced by WEEX Global, operating on the ERC-20 standard protocol. Designed as a cornerstone of the WEEX ecosystem, WXT serves as a dynamic incentive mechanism, rewarding partners, contributors, pioneers, and active members of the WEEX exchange community.

WEEX Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WXT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about WEEX Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WEEX Token buying experience smooth and informed.

WEEX Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as WEEX Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our WEEX Token price prediction page.

WEEX Token Price History

Tracing WXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our WEEX Token price history page.

WEEX Token (WXT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WEEX Token (WXT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WXT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy WEEX Token (WXT)

You can easily purchase WEEX Token on MEXC following standard exchange procedures.

WXT to Local Currencies

1 WXT to VND
861.5531
1 WXT to AUD
A$0.050747
1 WXT to GBP
0.024555
1 WXT to EUR
0.0284838
1 WXT to USD
$0.03274
1 WXT to MYR
RM0.1394724
1 WXT to TRY
1.3312084
1 WXT to JPY
¥4.911
1 WXT to ARS
ARS$44.9107676
1 WXT to RUB
2.655214
1 WXT to INR
2.8640952
1 WXT to IDR
Rp536.7212256
1 WXT to KRW
45.5354468
1 WXT to PHP
1.907105
1 WXT to EGP
￡E.1.5901818
1 WXT to BRL
R$0.183344
1 WXT to CAD
C$0.0451812
1 WXT to BDT
4.0001732
1 WXT to NGN
50.1377086
1 WXT to UAH
1.3649306
1 WXT to VES
Bs4.02702
1 WXT to CLP
$31.7578
1 WXT to PKR
Rs9.2824448
1 WXT to KZT
17.8030298
1 WXT to THB
฿1.0725624
1 WXT to TWD
NT$0.9792534
1 WXT to AED
د.إ0.1201558
1 WXT to CHF
Fr0.0265194
1 WXT to HKD
HK$0.2566816
1 WXT to MAD
.د.م0.2985888
1 WXT to MXN
$0.6178038
1 WXT to PLN
0.1224476
1 WXT to RON
лв0.1453656
1 WXT to SEK
kr0.3205246
1 WXT to BGN
лв0.0559854
1 WXT to HUF
Ft11.4714412
1 WXT to CZK
0.7045648
1 WXT to KWD
د.ك0.01001844
1 WXT to ILS
0.1109886

WEEX Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WEEX Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official WEEX Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WEEX Token

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WXTUSDT
$0.03274
-1.09%
