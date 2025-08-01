What is Xai (XAI)

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets.

Xai (XAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Xai (XAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xai What is the price of Xai (XAI) today? The live price of Xai (XAI) is 0.04877 USD . What is the market cap of Xai (XAI)? The current market cap of Xai is $ 82.64M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XAI by its real-time market price of 0.04877 USD . What is the circulating supply of Xai (XAI)? The current circulating supply of Xai (XAI) is 1.69B USD . What was the highest price of Xai (XAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Xai (XAI) is 1.6337 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Xai (XAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Xai (XAI) is $ 2.10M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

