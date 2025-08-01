More About XAI

XAI Price Info

XAI Whitepaper

XAI Official Website

XAI Tokenomics

XAI Price Forecast

XAI History

XAI Buying Guide

XAI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XAI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Xai Logo

Xai Price(XAI)

Xai (XAI) Live Price Chart

$0.0488
$0.0488$0.0488
-6.28%1D
USD

XAI Live Price Data & Information

Xai (XAI) is currently trading at 0.04877 USD with a market cap of 82.64M USD. XAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Xai Key Market Performance:

$ 2.10M USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.28%
Xai 24-hour price change
1.69B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XAI price information.

XAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Xai for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00327-6.27%
30 Days$ +0.00029+0.59%
60 Days$ -0.02041-29.51%
90 Days$ -0.01054-17.78%
Xai Price Change Today

Today, XAI recorded a change of $ -0.00327 (-6.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Xai 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00029 (+0.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Xai 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XAI saw a change of $ -0.02041 (-29.51%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Xai 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01054 (-17.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Xai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04867
$ 0.04867$ 0.04867

$ 0.05472
$ 0.05472$ 0.05472

$ 1.6337
$ 1.6337$ 1.6337

-1.78%

-6.27%

-10.04%

XAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 82.64M
$ 82.64M$ 82.64M

$ 2.10M
$ 2.10M$ 2.10M

1.69B
1.69B 1.69B

What is Xai (XAI)

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets.

Xai is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Xai investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Xai on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Xai buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Xai Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Xai, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Xai price prediction page.

Xai Price History

Tracing XAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Xai price history page.

Xai (XAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Xai (XAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Xai (XAI)

Looking for how to buy Xai? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Xai on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XAI to Local Currencies

1 XAI to VND
1,283.38255
1 XAI to AUD
A$0.0755935
1 XAI to GBP
0.0365775
1 XAI to EUR
0.0424299
1 XAI to USD
$0.04877
1 XAI to MYR
RM0.2082479
1 XAI to TRY
1.9829882
1 XAI to JPY
¥7.3155
1 XAI to ARS
ARS$66.8997598
1 XAI to RUB
3.9547593
1 XAI to INR
4.2663996
1 XAI to IDR
Rp799.5080688
1 XAI to KRW
68.1141328
1 XAI to PHP
2.8408525
1 XAI to EGP
￡E.2.3682712
1 XAI to BRL
R$0.273112
1 XAI to CAD
C$0.0673026
1 XAI to BDT
5.9587186
1 XAI to NGN
74.6858903
1 XAI to UAH
2.0332213
1 XAI to VES
Bs5.99871
1 XAI to CLP
$47.45321
1 XAI to PKR
Rs13.8272704
1 XAI to KZT
26.5196629
1 XAI to THB
฿1.5962421
1 XAI to TWD
NT$1.4591984
1 XAI to AED
د.إ0.1789859
1 XAI to CHF
Fr0.0395037
1 XAI to HKD
HK$0.3823568
1 XAI to MAD
.د.م0.4447824
1 XAI to MXN
$0.9198022
1 XAI to PLN
0.1823998
1 XAI to RON
лв0.2165388
1 XAI to SEK
kr0.4769706
1 XAI to BGN
лв0.0833967
1 XAI to HUF
Ft17.0699877
1 XAI to CZK
1.0490427
1 XAI to KWD
د.ك0.01492362
1 XAI to ILS
0.1653303

Xai Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Xai, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Xai Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xai

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place.  The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

August 1, 2025

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

XAI
XAI
USD
USD

1 XAI = 0.04877 USD

Trade

XAIUSDT
$0.04877
$0.04877$0.04877
-9.34%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee