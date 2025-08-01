More About XAR

Arcana Network Logo

Arcana Network Price(XAR)

Arcana Network (XAR) Live Price Chart

$0.003083
$0.003083$0.003083
-6.17%1D
USD

XAR Live Price Data & Information

Arcana Network (XAR) is currently trading at 0.003083 USD with a market cap of 1.30M USD. XAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Arcana Network Key Market Performance:

$ 54.87K USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.17%
Arcana Network 24-hour price change
421.19M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XAR price information.

XAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Arcana Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00020273-6.17%
30 Days$ -0.005067-62.18%
60 Days$ -0.002237-42.05%
90 Days$ -0.003997-56.46%
Arcana Network Price Change Today

Today, XAR recorded a change of $ -0.00020273 (-6.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Arcana Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.005067 (-62.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Arcana Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XAR saw a change of $ -0.002237 (-42.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Arcana Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003997 (-56.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Arcana Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.003033
$ 0.003033$ 0.003033

$ 0.003432
$ 0.003432$ 0.003432

$ 0.4052
$ 0.4052$ 0.4052

+0.09%

-6.17%

-23.45%

XAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.30M
$ 1.30M$ 1.30M

$ 54.87K
$ 54.87K$ 54.87K

421.19M
421.19M 421.19M

What is Arcana Network (XAR)

Arcana Network is a modular L1 powering chain abstractions and intents. Arcana helps developers significantly improve user experience in Web3. XAR is the native utility token used to ensure economic security of the chain, payments and project governance.

Arcana Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Arcana Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Arcana Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Arcana Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Arcana Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arcana Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Arcana Network price prediction page.

Arcana Network Price History

Tracing XAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Arcana Network price history page.

Arcana Network (XAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arcana Network (XAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Arcana Network (XAR)

Looking for how to buy Arcana Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Arcana Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XAR to Local Currencies

1 XAR to VND
81.129145
1 XAR to AUD
A$0.00477865
1 XAR to GBP
0.00231225
1 XAR to EUR
0.00268221
1 XAR to USD
$0.003083
1 XAR to MYR
RM0.01316441
1 XAR to TRY
0.12535478
1 XAR to JPY
¥0.46245
1 XAR to ARS
ARS$4.22907442
1 XAR to RUB
0.25000047
1 XAR to INR
0.26970084
1 XAR to IDR
Rp50.54097552
1 XAR to KRW
4.30584112
1 XAR to PHP
0.17958475
1 XAR to EGP
￡E.0.14971048
1 XAR to BRL
R$0.0172648
1 XAR to CAD
C$0.00425454
1 XAR to BDT
0.37668094
1 XAR to NGN
4.72127537
1 XAR to UAH
0.12853027
1 XAR to VES
Bs0.379209
1 XAR to CLP
$2.999759
1 XAR to PKR
Rs0.87409216
1 XAR to KZT
1.67644291
1 XAR to THB
฿0.10090659
1 XAR to TWD
NT$0.09224336
1 XAR to AED
د.إ0.01131461
1 XAR to CHF
Fr0.00249723
1 XAR to HKD
HK$0.02417072
1 XAR to MAD
.د.م0.02811696
1 XAR to MXN
$0.05814538
1 XAR to PLN
0.01153042
1 XAR to RON
лв0.01368852
1 XAR to SEK
kr0.03015174
1 XAR to BGN
лв0.00527193
1 XAR to HUF
Ft1.07908083
1 XAR to CZK
0.06631533
1 XAR to KWD
د.ك0.000943398
1 XAR to ILS
0.01045137

Arcana Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arcana Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Arcana Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arcana Network

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025

Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place.  The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

August 1, 2025

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

