Arcana Network (XAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arcana Network (XAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arcana Network (XAR) Information Arcana Network is a modular L1 powering chain abstractions and intents. Arcana helps developers significantly improve user experience in Web3. XAR is the native utility token used to ensure economic security of the chain, payments and project governance. Official Website: https://arcana.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.arcana.network/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x5027Fc44a7Ba114B8f494B1e4970900C6652FEDF Buy XAR Now!

Arcana Network (XAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arcana Network (XAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.25M $ 1.25M $ 1.25M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 421.19M $ 421.19M $ 421.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.97M $ 2.97M $ 2.97M All-Time High: $ 0.4052 $ 0.4052 $ 0.4052 All-Time Low: $ 0.002340346940777031 $ 0.002340346940777031 $ 0.002340346940777031 Current Price: $ 0.002966 $ 0.002966 $ 0.002966 Learn more about Arcana Network (XAR) price

Arcana Network (XAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arcana Network (XAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XAR's tokenomics, explore XAR token's live price!

How to Buy XAR Interested in adding Arcana Network (XAR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy XAR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy XAR on MEXC now!

Arcana Network (XAR) Price History Analyzing the price history of XAR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore XAR Price History now!

XAR Price Prediction Want to know where XAR might be heading? Our XAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XAR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!