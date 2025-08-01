What is Chainge (XCHNG)

$XCHNG (Chainge Token) serves as the native token of Chainge, a leading cross-chain agregated DEX and bridge infrastructure provider. Guided by industry leaders like Najam Kidwai, Dejun Qian and Mike Lempress, Chainge takes interoperability and DeFi a step further. Its mission is to empower users with seamless cross-chain trading capabilities for any token on any chain. Backed by a robust DCRM bridge infrastructure, Chainge currently ensures secure transactions across 55 blockchains through a versatile mobile self-custodial wallet and web trading platform that have currently surpassed $1Billion in cumulative trading volume.

Chainge Price Prediction

Chainge Price History

Chainge (XCHNG) Tokenomics

How to buy Chainge (XCHNG)

XCHNG to Local Currencies

Chainge Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chainge What is the price of Chainge (XCHNG) today? The live price of Chainge (XCHNG) is 0.00499 USD . What is the market cap of Chainge (XCHNG)? The current market cap of Chainge is $ 2.37M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XCHNG by its real-time market price of 0.00499 USD . What is the circulating supply of Chainge (XCHNG)? The current circulating supply of Chainge (XCHNG) is 474.05M USD . What was the highest price of Chainge (XCHNG)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Chainge (XCHNG) is 0.27548 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Chainge (XCHNG)? The 24-hour trading volume of Chainge (XCHNG) is $ 10.96K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

