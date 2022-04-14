Chainge (XCHNG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chainge (XCHNG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chainge (XCHNG) Information $XCHNG (Chainge Token) serves as the native token of Chainge, a leading cross-chain agregated DEX and bridge infrastructure provider. Guided by industry leaders like Najam Kidwai, Dejun Qian and Mike Lempress, Chainge takes interoperability and DeFi a step further. Its mission is to empower users with seamless cross-chain trading capabilities for any token on any chain. Backed by a robust DCRM bridge infrastructure, Chainge currently ensures secure transactions across 55 blockchains through a versatile mobile self-custodial wallet and web trading platform that have currently surpassed $1Billion in cumulative trading volume. Official Website: https://www.chainge.finance/ Whitepaper: https://chainge-finance.gitbook.io/chainge-finance/ Block Explorer: http://fsnex.com Buy XCHNG Now!

Chainge (XCHNG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chainge (XCHNG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.61M $ 2.61M $ 2.61M Total Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B Circulating Supply: $ 474.05M $ 474.05M $ 474.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.60M $ 6.60M $ 6.60M All-Time High: $ 0.27548 $ 0.27548 $ 0.27548 All-Time Low: $ 0.002052567826254482 $ 0.002052567826254482 $ 0.002052567826254482 Current Price: $ 0.0055 $ 0.0055 $ 0.0055 Learn more about Chainge (XCHNG) price

Chainge (XCHNG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chainge (XCHNG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCHNG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCHNG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCHNG's tokenomics, explore XCHNG token's live price!

