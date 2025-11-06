What is xCellar (XCL)

xCellar is a DeFi protocol powered by the Fawkes Formula, providing untraceable and secure transactions on the blockchain. It's designed to give users complete financial privacy and control over their assets. xCellar is a DeFi protocol powered by the Fawkes Formula, providing untraceable and secure transactions on the blockchain. It's designed to give users complete financial privacy and control over their assets.

xCellar is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your xCellar investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



xCellar Price Prediction (USD)

How much will xCellar (XCL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your xCellar (XCL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for xCellar.

xCellar (XCL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of xCellar (XCL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XCL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy xCellar (XCL)

Looking for how to buy xCellar? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase xCellar on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About xCellar How much is xCellar (XCL) worth today? The live XCL price in USD is 0.00907 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XCL to USD price? $ 0.00907 . Check out The current price of XCL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of xCellar? The market cap for XCL is $ 8.46M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XCL? The circulating supply of XCL is 933.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XCL? XCL achieved an ATH price of 0.026490940102004847 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XCL? XCL saw an ATL price of 0.003302833984825292 USD . What is the trading volume of XCL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XCL is $ 141.49K USD . Will XCL go higher this year? XCL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XCL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

xCellar (XCL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

