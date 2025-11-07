xCellar (XCL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xCellar (XCL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xCellar (XCL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for xCellar (XCL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.43M Total Supply: $ 950.00M Circulating Supply: $ 933.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.59M All-Time High: $ 0.0291 All-Time Low: $ 0.003302833984825292 Current Price: $ 0.00904

xCellar (XCL) Information xCellar is a DeFi protocol powered by the Fawkes Formula, providing untraceable and secure transactions on the blockchain. It's designed to give users complete financial privacy and control over their assets. xCellar is a DeFi protocol powered by the Fawkes Formula, providing untraceable and secure transactions on the blockchain. It's designed to give users complete financial privacy and control over their assets. Official Website: https://xcellar.ai/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xca5e50710f656f2e537ce2fc8504db6e24ed3515

xCellar (XCL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xCellar (XCL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCL's tokenomics, explore XCL token's live price!

