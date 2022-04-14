ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics
ONYXCOIN (XCN) Information
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ONYXCOIN (XCN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Dive deeper into how XCN tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
After a comprehensive search across available datasets and sources, there is currently no detailed, source-verified information available regarding the token economics of Onyxcoin (NYXCOIN). Specifically, the following aspects could not be found:
- Issuance Mechanism: No data on how Onyxcoin is minted or distributed at genesis or over time.
- Allocation Mechanism: No official breakdown of token allocations to team, investors, community, ecosystem, or other categories.
- Usage and Incentive Mechanism: No published details on how the token is intended to be used within the ecosystem, nor on incentive structures for holders or participants.
- Locking Mechanism: No information on whether tokens are subject to vesting, lockups, or other restrictions.
- Unlocking Time: No unlock schedule or vesting timeline is available.
Table: Onyxcoin Token Economics Overview
|Aspect
|Information Available?
|Details/Notes
|Issuance Mechanism
|❌
|No data found
|Allocation Mechanism
|❌
|No data found
|Usage/Incentive
|❌
|No data found
|Locking Mechanism
|❌
|No data found
|Unlocking Time
|❌
|No data found
Analysis & Implications
- Transparency: The absence of public, verifiable information on Onyxcoin’s token economics is a significant gap. For investors, users, and ecosystem participants, understanding these mechanisms is critical for assessing the project’s sustainability, fairness, and long-term value proposition.
- Risks: Lack of clarity on token supply, allocation, and unlock schedules can increase risks of unexpected dilution, centralization, or market volatility.
- Best Practices: Leading projects typically publish detailed tokenomics, including issuance, allocation, vesting, and usage, to foster trust and informed participation.
Recommendations
- For Project Teams: It is highly recommended to publish a comprehensive tokenomics document, including all the mechanisms outlined above, to enhance transparency and community trust.
- For Users/Investors: Exercise caution and seek direct clarification from official Onyxcoin channels or documentation before making any investment or participation decisions.
If new or official information becomes available, a detailed breakdown can be provided. For now, the lack of data precludes a more in-depth or nuanced analysis.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ONYXCOIN (XCN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XCN's tokenomics, explore XCN token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
