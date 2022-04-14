XCarnival (XCV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XCarnival (XCV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XCarnival (XCV) Information XCarnival is a lending aggregator for Metaverse assets, which offers innovative liquidation solutions for varieties of NFTs and long- tail crypto assets. As a pioneer of NFT lending provider, XCarnival has won the Championships of BSC Hackathon for Southeast Asia. It‘s also one of the first projects educating users to adopt the NFT-lending modes with mining rewards. XCarnival is a multi-chain protocol and will deploy on Ethereum, Polygon and Solana. Official Website: https://xcarnival.fi/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4be63a9b26EE89b9a3a13fd0aA1D0b2427C135f8 Buy XCV Now!

XCarnival (XCV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XCarnival (XCV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 731.34K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 790.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 925.00K All-Time High: $ 2.063 All-Time Low: $ 0.000264223930471337 Current Price: $ 0.000925

XCarnival (XCV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XCarnival (XCV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCV's tokenomics, explore XCV token's live price!

