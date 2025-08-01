What is XDAG (XDAG)

XDAG is a novel application of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology that solves the issues currently facing blockchain technology. It's the first POW mineable DAG, a community-driven project.

XDAG is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XDAG investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XDAG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XDAG on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XDAG buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XDAG Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XDAG, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XDAG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XDAG price prediction page.

XDAG Price History

Tracing XDAG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XDAG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XDAG price history page.

XDAG (XDAG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XDAG (XDAG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XDAG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XDAG (XDAG)

Looking for how to buy XDAG? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XDAG on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XDAG to Local Currencies

1 XDAG to VND ₫ 120.62796 1 XDAG to AUD A$ 0.0071052 1 XDAG to GBP ￡ 0.003438 1 XDAG to EUR € 0.00398808 1 XDAG to USD $ 0.004584 1 XDAG to MYR RM 0.01957368 1 XDAG to TRY ₺ 0.18638544 1 XDAG to JPY ¥ 0.6876 1 XDAG to ARS ARS$ 6.28805616 1 XDAG to RUB ₽ 0.37171656 1 XDAG to INR ₹ 0.40100832 1 XDAG to IDR Rp 75.14752896 1 XDAG to KRW ₩ 6.40219776 1 XDAG to PHP ₱ 0.267018 1 XDAG to EGP ￡E. 0.22259904 1 XDAG to BRL R$ 0.0256704 1 XDAG to CAD C$ 0.00632592 1 XDAG to BDT ৳ 0.56007312 1 XDAG to NGN ₦ 7.01989176 1 XDAG to UAH ₴ 0.19110696 1 XDAG to VES Bs 0.563832 1 XDAG to CLP $ 4.460232 1 XDAG to PKR Rs 1.29965568 1 XDAG to KZT ₸ 2.49264168 1 XDAG to THB ฿ 0.15003432 1 XDAG to TWD NT$ 0.13715328 1 XDAG to AED د.إ 0.01682328 1 XDAG to CHF Fr 0.00371304 1 XDAG to HKD HK$ 0.03593856 1 XDAG to MAD .د.م 0.04180608 1 XDAG to MXN $ 0.08645424 1 XDAG to PLN zł 0.01714416 1 XDAG to RON лв 0.02035296 1 XDAG to SEK kr 0.04483152 1 XDAG to BGN лв 0.00783864 1 XDAG to HUF Ft 1.60444584 1 XDAG to CZK Kč 0.09860184 1 XDAG to KWD د.ك 0.001402704 1 XDAG to ILS ₪ 0.01553976

XDAG Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XDAG, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XDAG What is the price of XDAG (XDAG) today? The live price of XDAG (XDAG) is 0.004584 USD . What is the market cap of XDAG (XDAG)? The current market cap of XDAG is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XDAG by its real-time market price of 0.004584 USD . What is the circulating supply of XDAG (XDAG)? The current circulating supply of XDAG (XDAG) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of XDAG (XDAG)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XDAG (XDAG) is 0.021 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XDAG (XDAG)? The 24-hour trading volume of XDAG (XDAG) is $ 55.32K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.