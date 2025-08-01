More About XDC

XDC Network Logo

XDC Network Price(XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) Live Price Chart

$0.09846
$0.09846$0.09846
+0.76%1D
USD

XDC Live Price Data & Information

XDC Network (XDC) is currently trading at 0.09846 USD with a market cap of 1.60B USD. XDC to USD price is updated in real-time.

XDC Network Key Market Performance:

$ 2.63M USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.76%
XDC Network 24-hour price change
16.23B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

XDC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of XDC Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0007427+0.76%
30 Days$ +0.04015+68.85%
60 Days$ +0.03695+60.07%
90 Days$ +0.02139+27.75%
XDC Network Price Change Today

Today, XDC recorded a change of $ +0.0007427 (+0.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XDC Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.04015 (+68.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XDC Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XDC saw a change of $ +0.03695 (+60.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XDC Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02139 (+27.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XDC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of XDC Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.093
$ 0.093$ 0.093

$ 0.09979
$ 0.09979$ 0.09979

$ 0.15599
$ 0.15599$ 0.15599

+0.28%

+0.76%

+15.98%

XDC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.60B
$ 1.60B$ 1.60B

$ 2.63M
$ 2.63M$ 2.63M

16.23B
16.23B 16.23B

What is XDC Network (XDC)

XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.

XDC Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XDC Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XDC staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XDC Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XDC Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XDC Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XDC Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XDC Network price prediction page.

XDC Network Price History

Tracing XDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XDC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XDC Network price history page.

XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XDC Network (XDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XDC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XDC Network (XDC)

Looking for how to buy XDC Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XDC Network on MEXC.

XDC to Local Currencies

1 XDC to VND
2,590.9749
1 XDC to AUD
A$0.152613
1 XDC to GBP
0.073845
1 XDC to EUR
0.0856602
1 XDC to USD
$0.09846
1 XDC to MYR
RM0.4194396
1 XDC to TRY
4.0033836
1 XDC to JPY
¥14.769
1 XDC to ARS
ARS$135.0615204
1 XDC to RUB
7.985106
1 XDC to INR
8.6132808
1 XDC to IDR
Rp1,614.0981024
1 XDC to KRW
136.9401372
1 XDC to PHP
5.735295
1 XDC to EGP
￡E.4.7822022
1 XDC to BRL
R$0.551376
1 XDC to CAD
C$0.1358748
1 XDC to BDT
12.0298428
1 XDC to NGN
150.7806594
1 XDC to UAH
4.1047974
1 XDC to VES
Bs12.11058
1 XDC to CLP
$95.5062
1 XDC to PKR
Rs27.9153792
1 XDC to KZT
53.5395942
1 XDC to THB
฿3.2255496
1 XDC to TWD
NT$2.9449386
1 XDC to AED
د.إ0.3613482
1 XDC to CHF
Fr0.0797526
1 XDC to HKD
HK$0.7719264
1 XDC to MAD
.د.م0.8979552
1 XDC to MXN
$1.8579402
1 XDC to PLN
0.3682404
1 XDC to RON
лв0.4371624
1 XDC to SEK
kr0.9639234
1 XDC to BGN
лв0.1683666
1 XDC to HUF
Ft34.4984148
1 XDC to CZK
2.1188592
1 XDC to KWD
د.ك0.03012876
1 XDC to ILS
0.3337794

XDC Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XDC Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XDC Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XDC Network

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

