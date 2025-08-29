More About XDOG

XDOG Price Info

XDOG Tokenomics

XDOG Price Forecast

XDOG History

XDOG Buying Guide

XDOG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XDOG Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

XDOG Logo

XDOG Price(XDOG)

1 XDOG to USD Live Price:

$0.009279
$0.009279$0.009279
+131.97%1D
USD
XDOG (XDOG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-29 21:11:04 (UTC+8)

XDOG (XDOG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004
$ 0.004$ 0.004
24H Low
$ 0.031871
$ 0.031871$ 0.031871
24H High

$ 0.004
$ 0.004$ 0.004

$ 0.031871
$ 0.031871$ 0.031871

--
----

--
----

-5.14%

+131.97%

+131.90%

+131.90%

XDOG (XDOG) real-time price is $ 0.009276. Over the past 24 hours, XDOG traded between a low of $ 0.004 and a high of $ 0.031871, showing active market volatility. XDOG's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, XDOG has changed by -5.14% over the past hour, +131.97% over 24 hours, and +131.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XDOG (XDOG) Market Information

--
----

$ 12.67K
$ 12.67K$ 12.67K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

XLAYER

The current Market Cap of XDOG is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.67K. The circulating supply of XDOG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

XDOG (XDOG) Price History USD

Track the price changes of XDOG for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00527891+131.97%
30 Days$ +0.005276+131.90%
60 Days$ +0.005276+131.90%
90 Days$ +0.005276+131.90%
XDOG Price Change Today

Today, XDOG recorded a change of $ +0.00527891 (+131.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XDOG 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.005276 (+131.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XDOG 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XDOG saw a change of $ +0.005276 (+131.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XDOG 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.005276 (+131.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of XDOG (XDOG)?

Check out the XDOG Price History page now.

What is XDOG (XDOG)

XDOG is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XDOG investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XDOG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XDOG on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XDOG buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XDOG Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XDOG (XDOG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XDOG (XDOG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XDOG.

Check the XDOG price prediction now!

XDOG (XDOG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XDOG (XDOG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XDOG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XDOG (XDOG)

Looking for how to buy XDOG? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XDOG on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XDOG to Local Currencies

1 XDOG(XDOG) to VND
244.09794
1 XDOG(XDOG) to AUD
A$0.01419228
1 XDOG(XDOG) to GBP
0.00686424
1 XDOG(XDOG) to EUR
0.0078846
1 XDOG(XDOG) to USD
$0.009276
1 XDOG(XDOG) to MYR
RM0.03914472
1 XDOG(XDOG) to TRY
0.38115084
1 XDOG(XDOG) to JPY
¥1.363572
1 XDOG(XDOG) to ARS
ARS$12.36796908
1 XDOG(XDOG) to RUB
0.7457904
1 XDOG(XDOG) to INR
0.8176794
1 XDOG(XDOG) to IDR
Rp152.06554944
1 XDOG(XDOG) to KRW
12.919149
1 XDOG(XDOG) to PHP
0.53049444
1 XDOG(XDOG) to EGP
￡E.0.45044256
1 XDOG(XDOG) to BRL
R$0.05036868
1 XDOG(XDOG) to CAD
C$0.01270812
1 XDOG(XDOG) to BDT
1.12814712
1 XDOG(XDOG) to NGN
14.22697224
1 XDOG(XDOG) to COP
$37.403151
1 XDOG(XDOG) to ZAR
R.0.16427796
1 XDOG(XDOG) to UAH
0.38384088
1 XDOG(XDOG) to VES
Bs1.335744
1 XDOG(XDOG) to CLP
$8.979168
1 XDOG(XDOG) to PKR
Rs2.63215776
1 XDOG(XDOG) to KZT
4.99781604
1 XDOG(XDOG) to THB
฿0.3005424
1 XDOG(XDOG) to TWD
NT$0.28375284
1 XDOG(XDOG) to AED
د.إ0.03404292
1 XDOG(XDOG) to CHF
Fr0.0074208
1 XDOG(XDOG) to HKD
HK$0.07226004
1 XDOG(XDOG) to AMD
֏3.54176232
1 XDOG(XDOG) to MAD
.د.م0.08357676
1 XDOG(XDOG) to MXN
$0.17327568
1 XDOG(XDOG) to SAR
ريال0.034785
1 XDOG(XDOG) to PLN
0.0338574
1 XDOG(XDOG) to RON
лв0.0403506
1 XDOG(XDOG) to SEK
kr0.08793648
1 XDOG(XDOG) to BGN
лв0.01549092
1 XDOG(XDOG) to HUF
Ft3.15717936
1 XDOG(XDOG) to CZK
0.19451772
1 XDOG(XDOG) to KWD
د.ك0.00282918
1 XDOG(XDOG) to ILS
0.03098184
1 XDOG(XDOG) to AOA
Kz8.45572332
1 XDOG(XDOG) to BHD
.د.ب0.003497052
1 XDOG(XDOG) to BMD
$0.009276
1 XDOG(XDOG) to DKK
kr0.0593664
1 XDOG(XDOG) to HNL
L0.24284568
1 XDOG(XDOG) to MUR
0.4257684
1 XDOG(XDOG) to NAD
$0.164649
1 XDOG(XDOG) to NOK
kr0.09331656
1 XDOG(XDOG) to NZD
$0.01567644
1 XDOG(XDOG) to PAB
B/.0.009276
1 XDOG(XDOG) to PGK
K0.03923748
1 XDOG(XDOG) to QAR
ر.ق0.03376464
1 XDOG(XDOG) to RSD
дин.0.93214524

XDOG Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XDOG, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XDOG

How much is XDOG (XDOG) worth today?
The live XDOG price in USD is 0.009276 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XDOG to USD price?
The current price of XDOG to USD is $ 0.009276. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of XDOG?
The market cap for XDOG is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XDOG?
The circulating supply of XDOG is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XDOG?
XDOG achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XDOG?
XDOG saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of XDOG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XDOG is $ 12.67K USD.
Will XDOG go higher this year?
XDOG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XDOG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-29 21:11:04 (UTC+8)

XDOG (XDOG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-28 18:39:00Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
08-28 16:50:00Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
08-28 15:25:00Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
08-28 05:13:00Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
08-27 15:39:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
08-25 21:14:39Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday

Hot News

What Is Ondo Global Markets? A Global Investment Platform Connecting U.S. Equities and DeFi

Ondo Global Markets (Ondo GM) is a groundbreaking tokenization platform designed to bring publicly traded traditional securities onto the blockchain.

August 29, 2025

Bio Protocol: The Leader of DeSci Sector Revival, Ecological Innovation Behind the Surge of BIO Token

In August 2025, Bio Protocol (BIO) welcomed a strong rebound, with the coin price skyrocketing in just half a month, marking a significant event in the revival of the DeSci (Decentralized Science) sector. This AI-driven longevity research revolution, through blockchain technology, reconstructs the R&D model of biotechnology, not only allowing the BIO price to rise from $0.056 to $0.31 but also driving a collective increase in the entire DeSci ecological tokens.

August 29, 2025

MEXC Announces Hemi (HEMI) Listing with $90,000 in HEMI and 15,000 USDT Prize Pool

Victoria, Seychelles, August 28, 2025 – MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the listing of Hemi (HEMI). Spot trading will open at 04:00 with zero trading fees for the first 14 days, and Futures trading will open at 04:10 on August 29, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC is launching an Airdrop+ event for both new and existing users, offering a total prize pool of $90,000 in HEMI and 15,000 USDT. About Hemi (HEMI) Hemi is a modular blockchain network powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum, designed for superior scalability, security, and interoperability. By integrating both networks into a

August 28, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XDOG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XDOG
XDOG
USD
USD

1 XDOG = 0.009276 USD

Trade XDOG

XDOGUSDT
$0.009279
$0.009279$0.009279
+131.97%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee