XEC Price Info

XEC Logo

XEC Price(XEC)

XEC (XEC) Live Price Chart

XEC Live Price Data & Information

XEC (XEC) is currently trading at 0.00002098 USD with a market cap of 417.49M USD. XEC to USD price is updated in real-time.

XEC Key Market Performance:

$ 324.44K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.14%
XEC 24-hour price change
19.90T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XEC price information.

XEC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of XEC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000004588-2.13%
30 Days$ +0.00000301+16.75%
60 Days$ -0.00000065-3.01%
90 Days$ -0.00000186-8.15%
XEC Price Change Today

Today, XEC recorded a change of $ -0.0000004588 (-2.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XEC 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00000301 (+16.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XEC 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XEC saw a change of $ -0.00000065 (-3.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XEC 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00000186 (-8.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XEC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of XEC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

XEC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is XEC (XEC)

eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

How to buy XEC (XEC)

XEC to Local Currencies

1 XEC to VND
0.5520887
1 XEC to AUD
A$0.000032519
1 XEC to GBP
0.000015735
1 XEC to EUR
0.0000182526
1 XEC to USD
$0.00002098
1 XEC to MYR
RM0.0000893748
1 XEC to TRY
0.0008530468
1 XEC to JPY
¥0.003147
1 XEC to ARS
ARS$0.0287791052
1 XEC to RUB
0.001701478
1 XEC to INR
0.0018353304
1 XEC to IDR
Rp0.3439343712
1 XEC to KRW
0.0291794036
1 XEC to PHP
0.001222085
1 XEC to EGP
￡E.0.0010189986
1 XEC to BRL
R$0.000117488
1 XEC to CAD
C$0.0000289524
1 XEC to BDT
0.0025633364
1 XEC to NGN
0.0321285622
1 XEC to UAH
0.0008746562
1 XEC to VES
Bs0.00258054
1 XEC to CLP
$0.0203506
1 XEC to PKR
Rs0.0059482496
1 XEC to KZT
0.0114082946
1 XEC to THB
฿0.0006873048
1 XEC to TWD
NT$0.0006275118
1 XEC to AED
د.إ0.0000769966
1 XEC to CHF
Fr0.0000169938
1 XEC to HKD
HK$0.0001644832
1 XEC to MAD
.د.م0.0001913376
1 XEC to MXN
$0.0003958926
1 XEC to PLN
0.0000784652
1 XEC to RON
лв0.0000931512
1 XEC to SEK
kr0.0002053942
1 XEC to BGN
лв0.0000358758
1 XEC to HUF
Ft0.0073509724
1 XEC to CZK
0.0004514896
1 XEC to KWD
د.ك0.00000641988
1 XEC to ILS
0.0000711222

XEC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XEC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XEC Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XEC

Disclaimer

