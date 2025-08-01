What is XELIS (XEL)

XELIS is an innovative cryptocurrency from scratch with BlockDAG, Homomorphic Encryption, Zero-Knowledge Proof and Smart Contracts.

XELIS Price Prediction

XELIS Price History

XELIS (XEL) Tokenomics

How to buy XELIS (XEL)

XEL to Local Currencies

XELIS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XELIS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XELIS What is the price of XELIS (XEL) today? The live price of XELIS (XEL) is 1.656 USD . What is the market cap of XELIS (XEL)? The current market cap of XELIS is $ 5.65M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XEL by its real-time market price of 1.656 USD . What is the circulating supply of XELIS (XEL)? The current circulating supply of XELIS (XEL) is 3.41M USD . What was the highest price of XELIS (XEL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XELIS (XEL) is 14 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XELIS (XEL)? The 24-hour trading volume of XELIS (XEL) is $ 92.28K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

