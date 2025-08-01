More About XEL

XELIS Logo

XELIS Price(XEL)

XELIS (XEL) Live Price Chart

XEL Live Price Data & Information

XELIS (XEL) is currently trading at 1.656 USD with a market cap of 5.65M USD. XEL to USD price is updated in real-time.

XELIS Key Market Performance:

$ 92.28K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.64%
XELIS 24-hour price change
3.41M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XEL price information.

XEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of XELIS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.09898-5.64%
30 Days$ +0.584+54.47%
60 Days$ +0.016+0.97%
90 Days$ -0.246-12.94%
XELIS Price Change Today

Today, XEL recorded a change of $ -0.09898 (-5.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XELIS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.584 (+54.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XELIS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XEL saw a change of $ +0.016 (+0.97%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XELIS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.246 (-12.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of XELIS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

XEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is XELIS (XEL)

XELIS is an innovative cryptocurrency from scratch with BlockDAG, Homomorphic Encryption, Zero-Knowledge Proof and Smart Contracts.

XELIS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XELIS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XELIS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XELIS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XELIS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XELIS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XELIS price prediction page.

XELIS Price History

Tracing XEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XELIS price history page.

XELIS (XEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XELIS (XEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XELIS (XEL)

Looking for how to buy XELIS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XELIS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XEL to Local Currencies

1 XEL to VND
43,577.64
1 XEL to AUD
A$2.5668
1 XEL to GBP
1.242
1 XEL to EUR
1.44072
1 XEL to USD
$1.656
1 XEL to MYR
RM7.07112
1 XEL to TRY
67.33296
1 XEL to JPY
¥248.4
1 XEL to ARS
ARS$2,271.60144
1 XEL to RUB
134.28504
1 XEL to INR
144.86688
1 XEL to IDR
Rp27,147.53664
1 XEL to KRW
2,312.83584
1 XEL to PHP
96.462
1 XEL to EGP
￡E.80.41536
1 XEL to BRL
R$9.2736
1 XEL to CAD
C$2.28528
1 XEL to BDT
202.33008
1 XEL to NGN
2,535.98184
1 XEL to UAH
69.03864
1 XEL to VES
Bs203.688
1 XEL to CLP
$1,611.288
1 XEL to PKR
Rs469.50912
1 XEL to KZT
900.48312
1 XEL to THB
฿54.20088
1 XEL to TWD
NT$49.54752
1 XEL to AED
د.إ6.07752
1 XEL to CHF
Fr1.34136
1 XEL to HKD
HK$12.98304
1 XEL to MAD
.د.م15.10272
1 XEL to MXN
$31.23216
1 XEL to PLN
6.19344
1 XEL to RON
лв7.35264
1 XEL to SEK
kr16.19568
1 XEL to BGN
лв2.83176
1 XEL to HUF
Ft579.61656
1 XEL to CZK
35.62056
1 XEL to KWD
د.ك0.506736
1 XEL to ILS
5.61384

XELIS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XELIS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XELIS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XELIS

