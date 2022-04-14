XELIS (XEL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XELIS (XEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XELIS (XEL) Information XELIS is an innovative cryptocurrency from scratch with BlockDAG, Homomorphic Encryption, Zero-Knowledge Proof and Smart Contracts. Official Website: https://xelis.org Whitepaper: https://docs.xelis.io Block Explorer: https://explorer.xelis.io

XELIS (XEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XELIS (XEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.43M Total Supply: $ 18.40M Circulating Supply: $ 3.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.20M All-Time High: $ 14 All-Time Low: $ 0.9827279361454504 Current Price: $ 1.587

XELIS (XEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XELIS (XEL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XEL's tokenomics, explore XEL token's live price!

