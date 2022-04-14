X Empire (XEMPIRE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into X Empire (XEMPIRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

X Empire (XEMPIRE) Information $X is a token based on the TON blockchain, designed to power the X Empire. X Empire combines AI, NFTs, and Web-3 technologies Official Website: https://xempire.io/ Whitepaper: https://x.com/xempiregame/status/1835026441349800357?lang=en Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQB4zZusHsbU2vVTPqjhlokIOoiZhEdCMT703CWEzhTOo__X Buy XEMPIRE Now!

X Empire (XEMPIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for X Empire (XEMPIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.11M $ 36.11M $ 36.11M Total Supply: $ 690.00B $ 690.00B $ 690.00B Circulating Supply: $ 690.00B $ 690.00B $ 690.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.11M $ 36.11M $ 36.11M All-Time High: $ 0.0006 $ 0.0006 $ 0.0006 All-Time Low: $ 0.000033150709160184 $ 0.000033150709160184 $ 0.000033150709160184 Current Price: $ 0.00005233 $ 0.00005233 $ 0.00005233 Learn more about X Empire (XEMPIRE) price

X Empire (XEMPIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of X Empire (XEMPIRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XEMPIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XEMPIRE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XEMPIRE's tokenomics, explore XEMPIRE token's live price!

