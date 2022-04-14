Electra Protocol (XEP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Electra Protocol (XEP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Electra Protocol (XEP) Information XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future Official Website: https://electraprotocol.com Whitepaper: https://www.electraprotocol.com/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/2HmJ717Smn26MRn4PzmbGf29Z5d2nU6Jqre7HyELNsX3 Buy XEP Now!

Electra Protocol (XEP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Electra Protocol (XEP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.54M Total Supply: $ 30.00B Circulating Supply: $ 18.24B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.82M All-Time High: $ 0.0048 All-Time Low: $ 0.000164469871839282 Current Price: $ 0.0001941

Electra Protocol (XEP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Electra Protocol (XEP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XEP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XEP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XEP's tokenomics, explore XEP token's live price!

