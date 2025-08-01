What is XFI (XFI)

CrossFi is a next generation digital ecosystem that creates advanced and modern payment solutions. The company uses its own unique CrossFi technology, which synthesizes the stability of traditional finance and the transparency and security of blockchain technology. CrossFi aims to eliminate the financial isolation of citizens of any countries and simplify the use of cryptocurrencies in the daily routine.

XFI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XFI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XFI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XFI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XFI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XFI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XFI price prediction page.

XFI Price History

Tracing XFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XFI price history page.

XFI (XFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XFI (XFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XFI (XFI)

Looking for how to buy XFI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XFI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XFI to Local Currencies

1 XFI to VND ₫ 1,968.362 1 XFI to AUD A$ 0.11594 1 XFI to GBP ￡ 0.0561 1 XFI to EUR € 0.065076 1 XFI to USD $ 0.0748 1 XFI to MYR RM 0.319396 1 XFI to TRY ₺ 3.041368 1 XFI to JPY ¥ 11.22 1 XFI to ARS ARS$ 102.606152 1 XFI to RUB ₽ 6.065532 1 XFI to INR ₹ 6.543504 1 XFI to IDR Rp 1,226.229312 1 XFI to KRW ₩ 104.468672 1 XFI to PHP ₱ 4.3571 1 XFI to EGP ￡E. 3.632288 1 XFI to BRL R$ 0.41888 1 XFI to CAD C$ 0.103224 1 XFI to BDT ৳ 9.139064 1 XFI to NGN ₦ 114.547972 1 XFI to UAH ₴ 3.118412 1 XFI to VES Bs 9.2004 1 XFI to CLP $ 72.7804 1 XFI to PKR Rs 21.207296 1 XFI to KZT ₸ 40.673996 1 XFI to THB ฿ 2.448204 1 XFI to TWD NT$ 2.238016 1 XFI to AED د.إ 0.274516 1 XFI to CHF Fr 0.060588 1 XFI to HKD HK$ 0.586432 1 XFI to MAD .د.م 0.682176 1 XFI to MXN $ 1.410728 1 XFI to PLN zł 0.279752 1 XFI to RON лв 0.332112 1 XFI to SEK kr 0.731544 1 XFI to BGN лв 0.127908 1 XFI to HUF Ft 26.180748 1 XFI to CZK Kč 1.608948 1 XFI to KWD د.ك 0.0228888 1 XFI to ILS ₪ 0.253572

XFI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XFI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XFI What is the price of XFI (XFI) today? The live price of XFI (XFI) is 0.0748 USD . What is the market cap of XFI (XFI)? The current market cap of XFI is $ 4.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XFI by its real-time market price of 0.0748 USD . What is the circulating supply of XFI (XFI)? The current circulating supply of XFI (XFI) is 60.75M USD . What was the highest price of XFI (XFI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XFI (XFI) is 2.48 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XFI (XFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of XFI (XFI) is $ 45.88K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.