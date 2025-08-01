What is XHYPE (XHP)

XHYPE is the first zero data decentralized marketplace. Designed to ensure that your personal information remains absolutely private, marking a significant improvement from traditional e-commerce models.

XHYPE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XHYPE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XHP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XHYPE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XHYPE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XHYPE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XHYPE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XHP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XHYPE price prediction page.

XHYPE Price History

Tracing XHP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XHP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XHYPE price history page.

XHYPE (XHP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XHYPE (XHP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XHP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XHYPE (XHP)

Looking for how to buy XHYPE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XHYPE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XHP to Local Currencies

1 XHP to VND ₫ 57.62985 1 XHP to AUD A$ 0.0033945 1 XHP to GBP ￡ 0.0016425 1 XHP to EUR € 0.0019053 1 XHP to USD $ 0.00219 1 XHP to MYR RM 0.0093513 1 XHP to TRY ₺ 0.0890454 1 XHP to JPY ¥ 0.3285 1 XHP to ARS ARS$ 3.0041106 1 XHP to RUB ₽ 0.1775871 1 XHP to INR ₹ 0.1915812 1 XHP to IDR Rp 35.9016336 1 XHP to KRW ₩ 3.0586416 1 XHP to PHP ₱ 0.1275675 1 XHP to EGP ￡E. 0.1063464 1 XHP to BRL R$ 0.012264 1 XHP to CAD C$ 0.0030222 1 XHP to BDT ৳ 0.2675742 1 XHP to NGN ₦ 3.3537441 1 XHP to UAH ₴ 0.0913011 1 XHP to VES Bs 0.26937 1 XHP to CLP $ 2.13087 1 XHP to PKR Rs 0.6209088 1 XHP to KZT ₸ 1.1908563 1 XHP to THB ฿ 0.0716787 1 XHP to TWD NT$ 0.0655248 1 XHP to AED د.إ 0.0080373 1 XHP to CHF Fr 0.0017739 1 XHP to HKD HK$ 0.0171696 1 XHP to MAD .د.م 0.0199728 1 XHP to MXN $ 0.0413034 1 XHP to PLN zł 0.0081906 1 XHP to RON лв 0.0097236 1 XHP to SEK kr 0.0214182 1 XHP to BGN лв 0.0037449 1 XHP to HUF Ft 0.7665219 1 XHP to CZK Kč 0.0471069 1 XHP to KWD د.ك 0.00067014 1 XHP to ILS ₪ 0.0074241

XHYPE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XHYPE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XHYPE What is the price of XHYPE (XHP) today? The live price of XHYPE (XHP) is 0.00219 USD . What is the market cap of XHYPE (XHP)? The current market cap of XHYPE is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XHP by its real-time market price of 0.00219 USD . What is the circulating supply of XHYPE (XHP)? The current circulating supply of XHYPE (XHP) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of XHYPE (XHP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XHYPE (XHP) is 0.04839 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XHYPE (XHP)? The 24-hour trading volume of XHYPE (XHP) is $ 100.62K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 1, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the simplest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day rewards you with 10 ARI tokens. Since launching in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users eager to collect tokens ahead of AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 1, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right, you’ve just earned

Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 Dropee Question: What is the term for an item or bonus given to players for completing tasks or achievements in a game? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Reward.