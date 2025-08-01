What is Mixin (XIN)

Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility. Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized

Mixin (XIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mixin (XIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mixin What is the price of Mixin (XIN) today? The live price of Mixin (XIN) is 109 USD . What is the market cap of Mixin (XIN)? The current market cap of Mixin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XIN by its real-time market price of 109 USD . What is the circulating supply of Mixin (XIN)? The current circulating supply of Mixin (XIN) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Mixin (XIN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Mixin (XIN) is 399 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Mixin (XIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Mixin (XIN) is $ 17.53K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

