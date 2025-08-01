More About XION

XION (XION) Live Price Chart

XION Live Price Data & Information

XION (XION) is currently trading at 1.1289 USD with a market cap of 42.16M USD. XION to USD price is updated in real-time.

XION Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
XION 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XION to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

XION Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of XION for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.043009-3.67%
30 Days$ +0.2766+32.45%
60 Days$ +0.1824+19.27%
90 Days$ +0.1553+15.95%
XION Price Change Today

Today, XION recorded a change of $ -0.043009 (-3.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XION 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.2766 (+32.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XION 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XION saw a change of $ +0.1824 (+19.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XION 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1553 (+15.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XION Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of XION: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

XION Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is XION (XION)

Total Supply: 200,000,000 XION .XION is the first walletless L1 blockchain ecosystem purpose built for mainstream adoption through chain abstraction.

XION is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

XION Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XION, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XION? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

XION Price History

Tracing XION's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XION's potential future trajectory.

XION (XION) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XION (XION) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy XION (XION)

Looking for how to buy XION? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XION on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

XION to Local Currencies

XION Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XION, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XION

