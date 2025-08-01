What is XION (XION)

Total Supply: 200,000,000 XION .XION is the first walletless L1 blockchain ecosystem purpose built for mainstream adoption through chain abstraction.

XION Price Prediction

XION Price History

XION (XION) Tokenomics

How to buy XION (XION)

XION to Local Currencies

1 XION to VND ₫ 29,707.0035 1 XION to AUD A$ 1.749795 1 XION to GBP ￡ 0.846675 1 XION to EUR € 0.982143 1 XION to USD $ 1.1289 1 XION to MYR RM 4.809114 1 XION to TRY ₺ 45.901074 1 XION to JPY ¥ 169.335 1 XION to ARS ARS$ 1,548.557286 1 XION to RUB ₽ 91.55379 1 XION to INR ₹ 98.756172 1 XION to IDR Rp 18,506.554416 1 XION to KRW ₩ 1,570.096698 1 XION to PHP ₱ 65.758425 1 XION to EGP ￡E. 54.830673 1 XION to BRL R$ 6.32184 1 XION to CAD C$ 1.557882 1 XION to BDT ৳ 137.929002 1 XION to NGN ₦ 1,728.786171 1 XION to UAH ₴ 47.063841 1 XION to VES Bs 138.8547 1 XION to CLP $ 1,095.033 1 XION to PKR Rs 320.065728 1 XION to KZT ₸ 613.861953 1 XION to THB ฿ 36.982764 1 XION to TWD NT$ 33.765399 1 XION to AED د.إ 4.143063 1 XION to CHF Fr 0.914409 1 XION to HKD HK$ 8.850576 1 XION to MAD .د.م 10.295568 1 XION to MXN $ 21.302343 1 XION to PLN zł 4.222086 1 XION to RON лв 5.012316 1 XION to SEK kr 11.051931 1 XION to BGN лв 1.930419 1 XION to HUF Ft 395.543982 1 XION to CZK Kč 24.293928 1 XION to KWD د.ك 0.3454434 1 XION to ILS ₪ 3.826971

XION Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XION, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XION What is the price of XION (XION) today? The live price of XION (XION) is 1.1289 USD . What is the market cap of XION (XION)? The current market cap of XION is $ 42.16M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XION by its real-time market price of 1.1289 USD . What is the circulating supply of XION (XION)? The current circulating supply of XION (XION) is 37.35M USD . What was the highest price of XION (XION)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of XION (XION) is 10.014 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XION (XION)? The 24-hour trading volume of XION (XION) is $ 82.43K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

