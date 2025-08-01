More About XLM

XLM Live Price Data & Information

Stellar (XLM) is currently trading at 0.4041 USD with a market cap of 12.62B USD. XLM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Stellar Key Market Performance:

$ 23.00M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.70%
Stellar 24-hour price change
31.22B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the XLM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XLM price information.

XLM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Stellar for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006989-1.70%
30 Days$ +0.1797+80.08%
60 Days$ +0.1367+51.12%
90 Days$ +0.1295+47.15%
Stellar Price Change Today

Today, XLM recorded a change of $ -0.006989 (-1.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Stellar 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1797 (+80.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Stellar 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XLM saw a change of $ +0.1367 (+51.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Stellar 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1295 (+47.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

XLM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Stellar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.62%

-1.70%

-5.57%

XLM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Stellar (XLM)

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Stellar is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Stellar investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XLM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Stellar on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Stellar buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Stellar Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Stellar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XLM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Stellar price prediction page.

Stellar Price History

Tracing XLM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XLM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Stellar price history page.

Stellar (XLM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stellar (XLM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XLM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Stellar (XLM)

Looking for how to buy Stellar? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Stellar on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XLM to Local Currencies

1 XLM to VND
10,633.8915
1 XLM to AUD
A$0.626355
1 XLM to GBP
0.303075
1 XLM to EUR
0.351567
1 XLM to USD
$0.4041
1 XLM to MYR
RM1.721466
1 XLM to TRY
16.430706
1 XLM to JPY
¥60.615
1 XLM to ARS
ARS$554.320134
1 XLM to RUB
32.77251
1 XLM to INR
35.350668
1 XLM to IDR
Rp6,624.589104
1 XLM to KRW
562.030362
1 XLM to PHP
23.538825
1 XLM to EGP
￡E.19.627137
1 XLM to BRL
R$2.26296
1 XLM to CAD
C$0.557658
1 XLM to BDT
49.372938
1 XLM to NGN
618.834699
1 XLM to UAH
16.846929
1 XLM to VES
Bs49.7043
1 XLM to CLP
$391.977
1 XLM to PKR
Rs114.570432
1 XLM to KZT
219.737457
1 XLM to THB
฿13.238316
1 XLM to TWD
NT$12.086631
1 XLM to AED
د.إ1.483047
1 XLM to CHF
Fr0.327321
1 XLM to HKD
HK$3.168144
1 XLM to MAD
.د.م3.685392
1 XLM to MXN
$7.625367
1 XLM to PLN
1.511334
1 XLM to RON
лв1.794204
1 XLM to SEK
kr3.956139
1 XLM to BGN
лв0.691011
1 XLM to HUF
Ft141.588558
1 XLM to CZK
8.696232
1 XLM to KWD
د.ك0.1236546
1 XLM to ILS
1.369899

Stellar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stellar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Stellar Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stellar

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

