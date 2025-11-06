Novastro Price(XNL)
-0.74%
+3.47%
-13.29%
-13.29%
Novastro (XNL) real-time price is $ 0.009782. Over the past 24 hours, XNL traded between a low of $ 0.009306 and a high of $ 0.010657, showing active market volatility. XNL's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.
In terms of short-term performance, XNL has changed by -0.74% over the past hour, +3.47% over 24 hours, and -13.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Novastro is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 163.90K. The circulating supply of XNL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.78M.
Track the price changes of Novastro for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00032819
|+3.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.015218
|-60.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.015218
|-60.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.015218
|-60.88%
Today, XNL recorded a change of $ +0.00032819 (+3.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.015218 (-60.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, XNL saw a change of $ -0.015218 (-60.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.015218 (-60.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Novastro (XNL)?
Check out the Novastro Price History page now.
Novastro is a cross-chain Real-World Asset (RWA) platform that enables seamless tokenization of tangible assets on the Ethereum ledger, ensuring regulatory compliance and verifiable ownership. It integrates AI-powered yield optimization, dynamically compounding returns from RWA-backed stable assets like real estate, credit, and commodities. By bridging tokenized assets across multiple chains and deploying smart liquidity and risk-aware AI models, Novastro transforms real-world yields into scalable, on-chain opportunities — empowering users to earn, govern, and build wealth through a decentralized, trust-anchored ecosystem.
