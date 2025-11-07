Novastro is a cross-chain Real-World Asset (RWA) platform that enables seamless tokenization of tangible assets on the Ethereum ledger, ensuring regulatory compliance and verifiable ownership. It integrates AI-powered yield optimization, dynamically compounding returns from RWA-backed stable assets like real estate, credit, and commodities. By bridging tokenized assets across multiple chains and deploying smart liquidity and risk-aware AI models, Novastro transforms real-world yields into scalable, on-chain opportunities — empowering users to earn, govern, and build wealth through a decentralized, trust-anchored ecosystem.

